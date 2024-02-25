Sporting Life
Jurgen Klopp celebrates winning the Carabao Cup

Liverpool trophy multiples odds: Can Jurgen Klopp's final season end with quadruple?

By Joe Townsend
19:21 · SUN February 25, 2024

Injury-hit Liverpool pipped Chelsea to clinch the Carabao Cup in a thrilling final on Sunday, securing the season's first piece of domestic silverware.

As the dust settles on the celebrations, with the squad now safe in the knowledge that Jurgen Klopp's final campaign will not end empty handed, attention will return to the title race; as well as the FA Cup and Europa League...

Liverpool trophy multiples (odds via Sky Bet)

  • To win 2+ trophies - 2/5
  • To win 3+ trophies - 9/4
  • Liverpool to win Premier League & Europa League - 6/1
  • Liverpool to win Premier League & FA Cup - 9/1
  • Liverpool to win FA Cup & Europa League - 9/1
  • Liverpool to win Premier League, FA Cup & Europa League - 20/1

Odds correct at 1815 GMT (25/02/24)

Undoubtedly though, the primary focus for Liverpool will be the Premier League.

And it's getting tight at the top.

Premier League winner (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Man City - 10/11
  • Liverpool - 15/8
  • Arsenal - 10/3

Manchester City and Arsenal took full advantage of the Reds' absence from Premier League action this weekend to win their games in hand, leaving the top three separated by just two points having all played 26 matches:

  • Liverpool - 60 pts | GD: +38 | GF: 63
  • Man City - 59 pts | GD: +33 | GF: 59
  • Arsenal - 58 pts | GD: +39 | GF: 62

It could be quite a final 12 rounds of fixtures.

The market has Manchester City as clear favourites to retain the trophy, with most firms pricing Pep Guardiola's side between 4/5 and 11/10 to win a fourth successive title.

Liverpool are around the 2/1 mark as second favourites, with Arsenal considered the outsiders, at 3/1 or a tad shorter generally.

What does Liverpool's run-in look like?

Focusing on fixtures against the current top seven, each of Liverpool, City and Arsenal face a fairly even split of home contests against those opponents.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

LIVERPOOL host Man City, Brighton and Tottenham, with trips to Man Utd and Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp's side also have the tricky prospect of a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, a fixture that proved ultimately decisive in another close title race five years ago when Marco Silva's Everton battled to a goalless draw late in the campaign.

What about City and Arsenal?

MAN CITY will be pleased to have neighbours United, Arsenal, Aston Villa on home soil, but do face a couple of very tricky away games.

They must go to Anfield as well as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - a ground they are yet to score a Premier League goal in. Pep Guardiola's men also travel to unpredictable Brighton.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

ARSENAL probably face the toughest finale of the trio involved.

Trips to Tottenham and Man Utd - their final two away games of the season - as well as away matches at Man City and Brighton means if they're to win a first title in 20 years they really will have to do it the hard way.

Of the current top seven, they do only have Aston Villa to welcome to The Emirates, but Chelsea will also visit for a London derby.

Who has the momentum in the title race?

Kai Havertz

All three sides are on impressive runs of form, with Arsenal having won six straight league games, Liverpool seven of their last eight and City eight of their last nine.

But it's hard to argue that Mikel Arteta's side are not the side gathering the most momentum - in terms of league form, anyway.

Their current run follows a collapse when they they won just once in seven games in all competitions.

Previous concerns over their ability to create and score goals have disappeared too, with the Gunners scoring 25 times and conceding just three goals during their six-game winning streak.

Liverpool celebrate Carabao Cup

Things may have been falling apart in terms of injuries, but it's hard to say Liverpool don't possess the most momentum given the circumstances in which they won the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

They had already shown remarkable resilience to remain at the top of the table despite an ever-growing list of absentees, one extended further when Ryan Gravenberch left the field on a stretcher early on Wembley.

Fuelled by the emotion of Jurgen Klopp's impending departure, they were able to rouse themselves at Wembley, as they must again this week.

Liverpool remain in every cup competition, so an already heavily depleted squad will have to recover from extra time at Wembley to play in the FA Cup fourth round on Wednesday against Southampton, and go again three days later to travel to Nottingham Forest in the league.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboslai are reportedly close to returning, and much of the Reds' hopes could hinge on just how quickly that trio can get back up to speed.

Phil Foden celebrates for Manchester City

In stark contrast to Liverpool's fielding of just three first-team regulars on the bench, Manchester City's victory at Bournemouth on Saturday saw them back to nearly a 100% clean bill of health, with Josko Gvardiol - who is expected to return within a week - the only absentee.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne's return from spells out for the most important part of the campaign might also prove decisive, as could City's proven ability to peak and deliver when it matters most, making it hard to make a case against them becoming the first team in English football history to win the title four seasons in a row.

Can Liverpool win the Europa League?

Xabi Alonso

Europa League winner (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Liverpool - 7/4
  • Bayer Leverkusen - 10/3
  • AC Milan - 7/1
  • Brighton - 12/1
  • Benfica - 12/1
  • West Ham - 16/1

Liverpool are favourites to win the Europa League and will face Sparta Prague in the last 16 in early March, a tie they would be expected to win comfortably.

Runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, managed by Xabi Alonso - the current favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp as boss - are considered their main rivals for the trophy.

But several other major clubs are still in the competition, and with the Reds' battling on all fronts with a depleted squad, much may be dictated by the draw - as will be the case with the FA Cup should they progress past Southampton in midweek.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

