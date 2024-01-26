Sporting Life
Xabi Alonso

Liverpool next manager odds: Xabi Alonso now 1/2 favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp

By Tom Carnduff
19:32 · SAT February 10, 2024

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso remains the 1/2 favourite to become the next Liverpool manager.

It comes following the recent shock announcement that Klopp would be stepping down from the position at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old rebuilt the Reds into a force under his guidance, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup across an eight-year spell.

They would also finish as runners-up in the Europa League in his first season at the helm following his arrival in October 2015.

Next permanent Liverpool manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Xabi Alonso - 1/2
  • Rúben Amorim - 5/1
  • Pep Lijnders - 8/1
  • Roberto De Zerbi - 8/1
  • Julian Nagelsmann - 14/1
  • Thomas Frank - 16/1

Odds correct as 1930 GMT (10/02/24)

Alonso has a connection with the Anfield club, spending five years there as a player between 2004 and 2009.

He was a part of the club's Champions League winning side in 2005, following that up by lifting the FA Cup 12 months later.

Currently the manager of Leverkusen, they sit top of the Bundesliga table with a five-point gap over reigning champions Bayern Munich.

They secured victory over Bayern in Saturday's meeting between the two clubs, as goals from Josip Stanisic and Álex Grimaldo extended their lead in the standings.

Sporting boss Rúben Amorim is the 5/1 second-favourite, followed by Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi. He's guided the club to the Europa League, where they have progressed to the round of 16.

Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders is in at the same 8/1 price, although Liverpool confirmed he will leave as he is 'keen to pursue his own career in management'.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

