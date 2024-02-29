Transfer talk and football gossip: Mohamed Salah, Caoimhin Kelleher, Erling Haaland, Mason Greenwood

Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly planning another summer raid for the Premier League this year, with Mohamed Salah a number one target. (Daily Mirror) Barcelona boss Xavi has been asked to continue as head coach by the club hierarchy despite announcing his decision to step down at the end of the season. (Daily Mail) New West Brom owner Shilen Patel, who completed a £60m takeover of the Baggies, has ambitions of a Premier League return for the team. (Daily Telegraph) Todd Boehly’s Chelsea could reportedly be forced to part with a fee worth £7.65m to Brighton for two academy starlets following an FA ruling. (Evening Standard)

What is xG?