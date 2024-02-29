Transfer talk and football gossip: Mohamed Salah, Caoimhin Kelleher, Erling Haaland, Mason Greenwood

Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly planning another summer raid for the Premier League this year, with Mohamed Salah a number one target. (Daily Mirror)
Barcelona boss Xavi has been asked to continue as head coach by the club hierarchy despite announcing his decision to step down at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)
New West Brom owner Shilen Patel, who completed a £60m takeover of the Baggies, has ambitions of a Premier League return for the team. (Daily Telegraph)
Todd Boehly’s Chelsea could reportedly be forced to part with a fee worth £7.65m to Brighton for two academy starlets following an FA ruling. (Evening Standard)
Manchester United have reportedly set a deadline towards the end of May to make a conclusive decision on Mason Greenwood’s future, after Sir Jim Ratcliffe suggested a potential return for him. (Daily Mirror)
Premier League sides will reportedly meet on Thursday to discuss moving away from existing profit and sustainability regulations and embracing a UEFA-style framework. (The Guardian)
Meanwhile football’s lawmakers are coming under increasing pressure to dial back attempts to trial blue cards and sin bins. UEFA has reportedly made it abundantly clear that it opposes the introduction of any such measures into the game. (The Times)
Erling Haaland’s agent has reportedly met with Barcelona, a potential hint towards the forward’s future. (The Sun)
Liverpool number two Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer, with a major overhaul reportedly impending at Anfield, giving the Bhoys an opening. (Daily Record)
Newcastle are reportedly keen on Julian Nagelsmann’s services in the event that Eddie Howe is sacked as the Magpies boss. (Daily Mail)
Meanwhile Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso does not seem like a slam dunk for Liverpool, who have reportedly made first contact with the Bundesliga side. (Daily Mirror)
Brentford are reportedly keen on signing Rangers youngster MacKenzie Strachan. (Daily Record)
