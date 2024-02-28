Sporting Life
Transfer rumours and football gossip: David De Gea, Sergio Aguero, Andy Robertson, Zinedine Zidane

By James Cantrill
15:43 · WED February 28, 2024

According to reports, David De Gea is attracting interest from Barcelona. The former Manchester United goalkeeper is currently without a club (The Sun).

Sergio Aguero has downplayed the likelihood of coming out of retirement to play for his boyhood club Independiente due to medical reasons (The Sun).

Bayern Munich are targeting Liverpool and Scotland left-back Andy Robertson (Daily Mail).

Liverpool are reportedly keen on bringing rising Porto star Alan Varela to Anfield. The Argentine midfielder has two goals and two assists in the Primeira Liga this term (Daily Mirror).

A number of Manchester United players were frustrated as they had to report for training on the Sunday after their 2-1 defeat against Fulham (The Guardian).

This comes alongside reports that Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag are barely on speaking terms (The Sun).

With pressure continuing to mount on Man Utd’s manager, Sir Jim Radcliffe is reportedly eyeing up Zinedine Zidane as the next man in the Old Trafford dugout (The Sun).

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp, ex-Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt and former Southampton and Everton boss Ronald Koeman are all interested in joining forces to buy a team in either League One or League Two - and want to make Henrik Larsson their manager (Daily Star).

Neil Warnock fired back at those claiming he is only at Aberdeen for a holiday - saying he'd have picked somewhere warmer if that was the case (Daily Record).

