Transfer rumours and football gossip: David De Gea, Sergio Aguero, Andy Robertson, Zinedine Zidane

According to reports, David De Gea is attracting interest from Barcelona. The former Manchester United goalkeeper is currently without a club (The Sun).

Sergio Aguero has downplayed the likelihood of coming out of retirement to play for his boyhood club Independiente due to medical reasons (The Sun).

Bayern Munich are targeting Liverpool and Scotland left-back Andy Robertson (Daily Mail).

Liverpool are reportedly keen on bringing rising Porto star Alan Varela to Anfield. The Argentine midfielder has two goals and two assists in the Primeira Liga this term (Daily Mirror).

A number of Manchester United players were frustrated as they had to report for training on the Sunday after their 2-1 defeat against Fulham (The Guardian).

This comes alongside reports that Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag are barely on speaking terms (The Sun).

With pressure continuing to mount on Man Utd’s manager, Sir Jim Radcliffe is reportedly eyeing up Zinedine Zidane as the next man in the Old Trafford dugout (The Sun).