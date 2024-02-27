Sporting Life
Transfer rumours and football gossip: Victor Osimhen, Antony, Omari Forson, Alphonso Davies

By Sporting Life
09:49 · TUE February 27, 2024

Arsenal and Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuits of Napoli star Victor Osimhen, with the Nigeria striker keen on a Premier League move this summer. (Sun)

Rather than shelling out big summer fees, however, Chelsea's Premier League rivals believe the club must make major sales by June 30 to avoid the threat of running into profit and sustainability trouble. (Daily Telegraph)

Mauricio Pochettino's long-term position as Chelsea head coach is uncertain, with qualification for European football emerging as a crucial factor in determining the Argentine's future. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have a long-standing interest in Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon, but the Portuguese is expected to have high-profile options who can offer him European football next season. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United will listen to offers for Antony this summer as the Brazil winger's miserable Old Trafford career continues to fizzle out. (Daily Mail)

The Red Devils are reportedly planning a mass exodus this summer to save millions on wages, with youngster Omari Forson one of those who could leave the club in June when his contract expires. (Sun)

Indeed, new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to sell 10 Manchester United stars as part of a major squad overhaul. (Daily Mirror)

Elsewhere in the north west, Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan is set to fly out to the States this week to meet Reds owners Fenway Sports Group, with the topic of the next sporting director and Jurgen Klopp replacement on the agenda. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool's Carabao Cup success has opened the possibility of an end-of-season open top bus parade to invite hundreds of thousands of supporters to bid farewell to Jurgen Klopp. (Daily Telegraph)

Burnley have no plans to part ways with manager Vincent Kompany despite fears over relegation from the Premier League. (Athletic)

Brighton are interested in Motherwell youngster Dylan Wells. (Daily Record)

Real Madrid and Alphonso Davies have reached a verbal agreement for the Bayern Munich left-back to join in 2024 or 2025. (Athletic)

Kilmarnock have offered a new deal to teenage striker Zander Craik - in a bid to try and fend off growing English Premier League interest. (Daily Record)

