Transfer rumours and football gossip: Tosin Adarabioyo, European Super League, Ivan Toney

Tottenham have received a boost in their pursuit of centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo as he is reported to have told Fulham he wants to leave on a free transfer in the summer (The Sun). Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to buy 25 per cent of Manchester United was in final negotiations on Thursday night after work was undertaken all week to try to complete the paperwork in order to start the process of approvals (The Times). Manchester United will have to bide their time or pay big compensation if they are determined to appoint Dan Ashworth as sporting director, because he has a 12-month notice period in his contract at Newcastle (Daily Mail).

The European Super League has used a landmark court ruling to relaunch with a new format but the UK government says it would block Premier League teams from signing up to another breakaway competition (The Times). European Super League organisers A22 say Manchester United and other Premier League clubs have been made new offers to sign up despite their statements on Thursday that they remain committed to UEFA competition (Daily Mirror). Barcelona and Real Madrid will be due a loyalty bonus of £870m should plans for a European Super League finally get the go-ahead (Daily Mail). Paper Talk: Thursday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Ivan Toney has increased speculation about his future by liking a social media comment about joining Arsenal in January (Daily Mirror). Kieran Dowell insists Rangers' injury crisis will not derail the club's Christmas charge towards the top of the Scottish Premiership (Daily Record). Arsenal are keeping tabs on Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio because of their injury problems at the back, but they remain unlikely to make any significant moves in January (The Sun).