Leicester City are at risk of being charged by the Premier League this month for breaching financial rules even though they are playing in the Championship - with any points deductions imposed for next season if they return to the top flight. (Times)

Wolves are set to offer Gary O'Neil a new contract after an excellent season in which he has emerged as a contender for manager of the year. (Telegraph)

Ex-Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has held face-to-face talks with the Reds' owners as they attempt to persuade him to return to the club and help oversee the post-Jurgen Klopp era. (Times)

Staying in the boardroom, Chelsea's owners can pass the chairmanship of the club between them every five years as part of an extraordinary written agreement. (Telegraph)

And Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has accused former manager, Steve Bruce, of not wanting to come into work after the takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. (Telegraph)