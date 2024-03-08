Leicester City are at risk of being charged by the Premier League this month for breaching financial rules even though they are playing in the Championship - with any points deductions imposed for next season if they return to the top flight. (Times)
Wolves are set to offer Gary O'Neil a new contract after an excellent season in which he has emerged as a contender for manager of the year. (Telegraph)
Ex-Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has held face-to-face talks with the Reds' owners as they attempt to persuade him to return to the club and help oversee the post-Jurgen Klopp era. (Times)
Staying in the boardroom, Chelsea's owners can pass the chairmanship of the club between them every five years as part of an extraordinary written agreement. (Telegraph)
And Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has accused former manager, Steve Bruce, of not wanting to come into work after the takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. (Telegraph)
Gareth Southgate wouldn't be deterred by the mammoth task at hand at Manchester United, who are reportedly considering the England boss as a successor to Erik ten Hag. (Sun)
Chelsea's Premier League rivals are set to test their reputation of holding out for steep valuations on their players this summer amid reports the Blues will have to sell a significant percentage of their squad for financial reasons. (Mail)
Everton are set to run the rule over Partick Thistle's youngster Ceiran Loney. (Daily Record)
Premier League clubs are braced for another internal row when the Government introduces a bill to create the independent regulator as there is a dispute between the "Big Six" and others over who should foot the bill. (Mail)
Aberdeen star Bojan Miovski has remained coy about his long-term future at Pittodrie, and admits "no one knows" what lies ahead for the North Macedonian striker. (Daily Record)
