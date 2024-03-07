Transfer rumours and football gossip: Gareth Southgate, Mikel Arteta, Xabi Alonso, Kobbie Mainoo

England boss Gareth Southgate is one of three managers being considered to replace Erik ten Hag - and is joined by Brentford's Thomas Frank and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi on Manchester United's wishlist. (Sun)
Indeed, the juicy gossip is all about the managers today - with Bayern Munich reportedly ahead of Liverpool in the race to appoint ex-Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso as their new head coach. (Daily Telegraph)
In a move that would make a gigantic shock wave on the managerial radar, Barcelona have reportedly contacted Mikel Arteta in an attempt to convince the Arsenal boss to succeed the departing Xavi. (Sun)
Back to Old Trafford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to cut up to a quarter of Manchester United's staff in a brutal cost-cutting move that will kick off his regime overseeing football operations. (Daily Mirror)
The Red Devils are in no rush to agree a new contract with Kobbie Mainoo despite the teenage talent's ever-rising importance - but they could be snubbed by Mathys Tel, who's on the verge of agreeing a new deal with Bayern Munich. (Daily Express)
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is on Chelsea's radar as the Blues begin to draw up their plans for the summer transfer window. (Daily Telegraph)
Liverpool are facing crunch time in their attempts to hire a new sporting director with a need to make a decision soon. (Independent)
In the Championship, Leicester City are under pressure to sell players this summer even if they return to the Premier League, as they fight to avoid breaching financial rules. (Daily Telegraph)
Staying in the second tier, struggling Sheffield Wednesday have decided against the controversial transfer signing of Nico Schulz amid fan pressure due to allegations of domestic violence hanging over the player. (Sun)
Watford have a firm interest in signing Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Rocco Vata from Celtic this summer. (Athletic)
And the Bhoys could lose another player this summer with Alexandro Bernabei reportedly calling time on his Celtic career. (Scottish Sun)
