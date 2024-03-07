Transfer rumours and football gossip: Gareth Southgate, Mikel Arteta, Xabi Alonso, Kobbie Mainoo

Indeed, the juicy gossip is all about the managers today - with Bayern Munich reportedly ahead of Liverpool in the race to appoint ex-Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso as their new head coach. (Daily Telegraph)

In a move that would make a gigantic shock wave on the managerial radar, Barcelona have reportedly contacted Mikel Arteta in an attempt to convince the Arsenal boss to succeed the departing Xavi. (Sun)

Back to Old Trafford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to cut up to a quarter of Manchester United's staff in a brutal cost-cutting move that will kick off his regime overseeing football operations. (Daily Mirror)

The Red Devils are in no rush to agree a new contract with Kobbie Mainoo despite the teenage talent's ever-rising importance - but they could be snubbed by Mathys Tel, who's on the verge of agreeing a new deal with Bayern Munich. (Daily Express)