Transfer rumours and football gossip: Roberto De Zerbi, Marc Guehi, Man Utd

Brighton will demand at least £12m from any club who want to try and tempt Roberto De Zerbi away (Telegraph).
Crystal Palace are preparing for defender Marc Guehi's potential departure in the summer with Manchester United and other Premier League clubs circling (Sun).
United have finally promoted Kobbie Mainoo to their senior dressing room. Despite his first-team rise, he had been changing and showering with the U21s (Mail).
Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants a technical and performance director as part of a four-pronged overhaul, with Omar Berrada already appointed and Dan Ashworth to follow. Southampton's Jason Wilcox is a candidate for one of the roles and United are set to make an official approach to Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman after lining him up to become their head of recruitment (Guardian, Telegraph).
Aston Villa face the prospect of having to sell at least one key player this summer after losing nearly £120m in the last accounting year (Mail).
Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is being considered by England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of games against Brazil and Belgium (Mail).
Should they need a summer replacement for the highly-rated centre-back, the Toffees are keeping tabs on Hull defender Jacob Greaves (Mirror).
Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu has signed a new deal which will double his wages and fellow defender Ben White will join him on fresh terms (Sun).
A club-v-country row between Liverpool and Egypt over Mo Salah's fitness has escalated, with the national team claiming they can't get in touch with him (Mail).
Liverpool are interested in Richard Hughes after the Bournemouth technical director announced he would leave at the end of the season (Times).
Chelsea bosses believe they have only two options over stadium plans - spend six years away from Stamford Bridge while it is redeveloped, or pay over the odds to buy land and build elsewhere (Sun).
Sheffield United are set for a complete reboot this summer with a significant number of players ready to become free agents and others set to be moved on. Chris Wilder is expected to blood youngsters once their relegation fate is sealed (Telegraph).
Joe Rodon is keen to deliver a Premier League return for Leeds this season and secure a deal to stay with them when his loan from Tottenham ends (Sun).
Reading cult hero Dave Kitson has signed for Sunday League outfit Caversham United - 10 years after retiring (Sun).
Paul Gascoigne has revealed he has no home, is currently living in the spare room at his agent's house and is back attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after revealing he had turned into a "sad drunk" (Mail).
