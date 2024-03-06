Transfer rumours and football gossip: Roberto De Zerbi, Marc Guehi, Man Utd

Brighton will demand at least £12m from any club who want to try and tempt Roberto De Zerbi away (Telegraph).

Crystal Palace are preparing for defender Marc Guehi's potential departure in the summer with Manchester United and other Premier League clubs circling (Sun). United have finally promoted Kobbie Mainoo to their senior dressing room. Despite his first-team rise, he had been changing and showering with the U21s (Mail). Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants a technical and performance director as part of a four-pronged overhaul, with Omar Berrada already appointed and Dan Ashworth to follow. Southampton's Jason Wilcox is a candidate for one of the roles and United are set to make an official approach to Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman after lining him up to become their head of recruitment (Guardian, Telegraph). Paper Talk: Wednesday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Aston Villa face the prospect of having to sell at least one key player this summer after losing nearly £120m in the last accounting year (Mail). Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is being considered by England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of games against Brazil and Belgium (Mail).