Transfer rumours and football gossip: Erik ten Hag, Man Utd, Ruben Amorim, Liverpool

A section of United's players are concerned Ten Hag's gruelling training regime is causing the club's lengthy injury list (Sun).

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratshkelia's father expects his son to remain in Italy this summer, dealing a blow to Premier League suitors including Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal (Sun).

Meanwhile, Fiorentina fear Sofyan Amrabat's future transfer value has been wrecked by his disappointing loan spell with United (Sun).

Potential Liverpool managerial candidate Ruben Amorim would cost any club around £13m to sign by the end of the season because of his decreasing release clause at Sporting Lisbon. It stood at £26m when he was appointed two years ago (Mirror).

Bournemouth are increasingly resigned to losing technical director Richard Hughes this summer, with Liverpool and AS Roma reported to be interested in bringing him into their backroom staff (Mail).