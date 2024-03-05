Sporting Life
Paper Talk - Erik ten Hag

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Erik ten Hag, Man Utd, Ruben Amorim, Liverpool

By Sporting Life
13:03 · TUE March 05, 2024

Manchester United's players doubt that Erik ten Hag will be in charge at Old Trafford next season and expect Sir Jim Ratcliffe to make a move for a new head coach this summer (Mail).

A section of United's players are concerned Ten Hag's gruelling training regime is causing the club's lengthy injury list (Sun).

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratshkelia's father expects his son to remain in Italy this summer, dealing a blow to Premier League suitors including Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal (Sun).

Meanwhile, Fiorentina fear Sofyan Amrabat's future transfer value has been wrecked by his disappointing loan spell with United (Sun).

Potential Liverpool managerial candidate Ruben Amorim would cost any club around £13m to sign by the end of the season because of his decreasing release clause at Sporting Lisbon. It stood at £26m when he was appointed two years ago (Mirror).

Bournemouth are increasingly resigned to losing technical director Richard Hughes this summer, with Liverpool and AS Roma reported to be interested in bringing him into their backroom staff (Mail).

Everton's financial future will be plunged into major doubt if their takeover by 777 Partners is not completed by March 31, but the the Premier League has now given the green light to a meeting as they inch closer to a decision whether to approve their controversial takeover (Telegraph, Mail).

Newcastle United are edging closer to an agreement with Joelinton over a new contract, with co-owner Amanda Staveley having taken personal charge of negotiations (Telegraph).

Reports in Portugal claim that Tottenham are interested in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand, an admitted Arsenal fan who has their club crest tattooed on his arm (Sun).

Chelsea have identified Brentford guru Bernardo Cueva - officially their tactical statistician - as one of their targets to work in the club's new set-piece department (Telegraph).

Globetrotting former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo has left his Armenian club Urartu to join Chinese Second Division club Qingdao Red Lions (Mail).

Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden remains focused on life at Brondby and says he did not talk to Celtic in January despite repeated links with a move to Glasgow (Daily Record).

