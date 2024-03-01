Sporting Life
Paper Talk graphic with Chelsea's Levi Colwill

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Conor Gallagher, Levi Colwill, Eberechi Eze

By Sporting Life
09:45 · FRI March 01, 2024

Chelsea and England defender Levi Colwill could be in for a shock move to PSG this summer as they look to strengthen their centre-back options (Sun).

Meanwhile, team-mate Conor Gallagher wants to fight for his long-term future at Chelsea despite talks over a new contract stalling (Mail).

Xabi Alonso has a verbal agreement with Bayer Leverkusen that he will be allowed to leave this summer if they receive a 'suitable offer', with Bayern and Liverpool both holding strong interest (Mirror).

If Liverpool can agree a new contract with Mo Salah, in an effort to balance the books Luis Diaz could be the biggest name exit this summer (Sun).

Ange Postecoglou wansts Spurs to sign Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze this summer (Mail).

Eric Dier has met the contractual obligations required to turn his Bayern loan move into a permanent transfer this summer (Athletic).

Should Manchester United approach Zinedine Zidane he will reject the chance to become manager, according to reports (Sun).

Getafe want to speak to United about extending Mason Greenwood's stay at the club (Times).

United, meanwhile, are considering a move for Torino star Raoul Bellanova (Sun).

Arsenal will discuss a new contract with Jorginho, despite his current deal having the option to be extended to 2025 (Standard).

Dele Alli wants to stay at Everton and rebuild his career, with the club open to giving him a new contract (Athletic).

Juventus are reportedly still interested in Lewis Ferguson as they look to replace Paul Pogba (Daily Record).

