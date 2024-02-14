Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool, Barcelona, Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain's players are "only speaking about football" with Kylian Mbappe amid ongoing speculation over his future, Fabian Ruiz has said (The Athletic), with the French forward reportedly willing to join Arsenal because of Thierry Henry (Daily Mail).

But, the Daily Express report that both Arsenal and Liverpool are prepared to turn down the opportunity to sign Mbappe this summer over the expected cost of a deal (Daily Express).

Manchester United and Tottenham are pushing hardest to sign Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite this summer (Daily Mail). This comes on the same day that United are looking at bringing in Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth (Daily Telegraph).

Kobbie Mainoo's breakthrough into Manchester United's first team has seen a clamour from fans to see a new deal fast-tracked - but there is no rush from the midfielder's side (Daily Mail).

On the managerial front, Liverpool's chances of landing Xabi Alonso in the summer have been given a boost after it emerged Barcelona have their sights set on Thomas Tuchel (Daily Mirror).

However the Daily Mail are reporting that the Catalan giants are looking at former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick to replace Xavi, with the Daily Express stating that Barca have been priced out of making Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi their next manager, opening the door to Liverpool should they prefer the Italian over their former midfielder.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has also been linked to the Anfield dugout, but played down suggestions that he could take over from Jurgen Klopp (Daily Mirror).

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to stay in Italy and would only accept a new offer from the Premier League if he was certain that he would not be able to return to Juventus, or have the chance to coach Napoli or AC Milan (Daily Mail).

Back in England and Crystal Palace have been frustrated in their attempts to persuade Kieran McKenna to replace Roy Hodgson but hope he can be convinced at the end of the season (The Guardian).