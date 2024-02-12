Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jose Mourinho, Xabi Alonso, Kobbie Mainoo

Meanwhile, Spurs hold no fears over the future of head coach Ange Postecoglou, despite the Australian being touted among the potential successors to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool (The Telegraph).

Xabi Alonso has emerged as a top target for Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp leaves his post as manager at the end of the season, with Kop scouts taking in Bayer Leverkusen's weekend thrashing of Bayern Munich (The Mirror). However the Reds will reportedly face fierce competition from Barcelona for Alonso's signature in the summer (The Express).

It is reported that Harry Kane would likely welcome the arrival of Mourinho at Bayern, having formed a strong bond with the Portuguese boss during his time at Tottenham (The Mirror).

Kobbie Mainoo is set to be fast-tracked into the England U21 squad by Gareth Southgate following a string of impressive performances for Manchester United (The Mirror). But, the midfielder is planning to keep his international options open until later this year (Daily Mail).

Manchester United have identified Bayer Leverkusen duo Jeremie Frimpong and Edmond Tapsoba as summer transfer targets - but their chances of doing a deal could be impacted by Liverpool's interest in Xabi Alonso (The Mirror).

Kylian Mbappe is yet to communicate a decision over whether he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain or join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer (The Athletic).

Toni Kroos says he has not yet decided on his future with Real Madrid and the Germany national team (The Athletic).

Barcelona have put former Premier League stars Andreas Christensen and Raphinha up for sale as they desperately look to slash their wage bill (The Mirror).

West Ham's worrying dip is delaying David Moyes' new contract as the club want to see a response to their current mess, which culminated in Sunday's 6-0 capitulation to Arsenal (Daily Mail).

Todd Boehly's Chelsea reportedly have no plans to extend Thiago Silva's stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer, putting Mauricio Pochettino in a tricky situation (The Express).

South Korea boss Jurgen Klinsmann is facing calls to be sacked by politicians after his side suffered a shock defeat to Jordan in the Asia Cup (The Mirror).