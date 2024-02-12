Transfer rumours and football gossip: Matthijs de Ligt, Bruno Guimaraes, Lloyd Kelly, Neymar

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt's future is in doubt once again and Manchester United are on red alert for his services this summer. (Daily Mirror) Brazilian giants Santos are plotting a sensational return for Neymar Jr after he recovers from his injury and concludes his 'experience in Saudi Arabia'. (Daily Mail) Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly been handed a boost in their attempts to recruit Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes. (Daily Express) Meanwhile fullback Kieran Trippier is still confident for a top-four finish for the Magpies as well as a Champions League encore. (Daily Mirror)

Most recently sacked by Roma, Jose Mourinho is reportedly learning German ahead of potentially being in frame for the Bayern job. (Daily Mail) Ahead of his contract expiry this summer, Anthony Martial is reportedly set to be offered a chance to return to French football, with Monaco and Marseille amongst the interested parties. (The Sun) Real Madrid star Rodrygo has admitted that he would 'love' to see PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe join Los Blancos in the summer and has labelled the Frenchman as 'one of the best in the world'. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly sent scouts to watch Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, who is having an impressive season. (The Sun) Bayer Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes has said he is "sure" that Xabi Alonso will remain at the BayArena after this summer, Liverpool have been heavily linked with the 42-year-old. (Daily Mirror) Newcastle United are reportedly weighing up a summer move for Cherries defender Lloyd Kelly, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)