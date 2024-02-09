Transfer rumours and football gossip: Nico Williams, Kylian Mbappe, Armando Broja, Manchester United

Arsenal scouts have been making checks on Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, although the 21-year-old would not come cheap after signing a new deal last year (Daily Express).

Manchester United are preparing a new contract for wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo, according to reports (The Sun).

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed there's a "55-60 per cent" chance that Real Madrid will finally sign Kylian Mbappe this summer (Daily Mirror).

Graham Potter has reportedly been lined up for a stunning return to management with Italian giants AC Milan (The Sun).

Uriel Perez, the agent of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, has shot down suggestions the World Cup winner is looking to leave Stamford Bridge (Daily Mirror).

Barcelona sporting director Deco says the club has no plans to try and tempt Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City and played down talk of a Nou Camp return for Jose Mourinho (Daily Mail).