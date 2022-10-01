The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Real Madrid's pursuit of PSG star forward Kylian Mbappe.
Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is set to start again next summer after full details of his Paris Saint-Germain contract emerged (The Sun).
Barcelona star Gavi has already agreed to a new contract that includes a €1bn release clause, according to reports (The Sun).
Former Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic has hit out at the club after leaving for United Arab Emirates-based side Sharjah FC (The Sun).
Chelsea are reportedly set to dive into the transfer market again this January (The Sun).
Jorginho has admitted that Chelsea's players were at fault for Thomas Tuchel's sacking as they prepare to embark on their new era under Graham Potter (Daily Mail).
The Blues offered Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos a whopping £7m salary to move to Stamford Bridge and spearhead their next transfer spree, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants him to spearhead Manchester United's future recruitment if he takes over the Old Trafford club (The Sun).
Jose Mourinho has demanded more from Tammy Abraham despite the fact the 24-year-old scored Roma's winner against Empoli on Monday night (Daily Mail).
Liverpool attempted a late £86.5m swoop for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde before the transfer window slammed shut earlier this month (Daily Star).
Marcus Edwards is being tipped for a future in England's senior setup after his starring role in Sporting Lisbon's Champions League win over former side Tottenham (Daily Mail).
Arsenal director Edu is stepping up his efforts to avoid losing three of his first-team stars by tying them down to new and improved contracts as a matter of priority, according to reports (Daily Express).
The Gunners are reportedly confident they won't have to forfeit their Europa League game against PSV following the game's postponement after the death of Her Majesty The Queen (Daily Mail).
Andy Carroll has turned down a move to play in Iran with Tractor SC and continues to instead look at other free agent signing options (Daily Mail).
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has rejected claims that a compromise is being worked on with Barcelona over an end to the situation with Antoine Griezmann, who is yet to start a game this season because of a clause in their loan deal signed in 2021 (Daily Mirror).
Brighton will step up their efforts to recruit Graham Potter's replacement as head coach in the coming days after assessing a shortlist of potential candidates that includes the Norwegian Kjetil Knutsen and the former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi (The Guardian).
Sampdoria chairman Marco Lanna claims Harry Winks is determined to make a success of his loan spell in Serie A to prove Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wrong (Daily Express).