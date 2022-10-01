Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is set to start again next summer after full details of his Paris Saint-Germain contract emerged (The Sun).

Barcelona star Gavi has already agreed to a new contract that includes a €1bn release clause, according to reports (The Sun).

Former Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic has hit out at the club after leaving for United Arab Emirates-based side Sharjah FC (The Sun).

Chelsea are reportedly set to dive into the transfer market again this January (The Sun).

Jorginho has admitted that Chelsea's players were at fault for Thomas Tuchel's sacking as they prepare to embark on their new era under Graham Potter (Daily Mail).

The Blues offered Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos a whopping £7m salary to move to Stamford Bridge and spearhead their next transfer spree, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants him to spearhead Manchester United's future recruitment if he takes over the Old Trafford club (The Sun).

Jose Mourinho has demanded more from Tammy Abraham despite the fact the 24-year-old scored Roma's winner against Empoli on Monday night (Daily Mail).

Liverpool attempted a late £86.5m swoop for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde before the transfer window slammed shut earlier this month (Daily Star).

Marcus Edwards is being tipped for a future in England's senior setup after his starring role in Sporting Lisbon's Champions League win over former side Tottenham (Daily Mail).

Arsenal director Edu is stepping up his efforts to avoid losing three of his first-team stars by tying them down to new and improved contracts as a matter of priority, according to reports (Daily Express).