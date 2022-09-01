Marcus Rashford's agent reportedly used PSG interest to negotiate a better contract for the Manchester United forward (Daily Star). Erik ten Hag's side are also ready for another approach for Cristiano Ronaldo from Saudi Arabia (The Sun, Daily Mirror).

In more United news, five players are reportedly set to extend their contracts in the coming months to avoid them leaving for nothing next summer (Daily Mirror).

Gavi could reportedly sign a new Barcelona contract this week, bad news for Liverpool's pursuit of the midfielder (Daily Express).

According to reports, Everton are readying a bid for Ferencvaros winger Adama Traore (The Sun).

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly tried to keep midfielder Billy Gilmour at the club, warning the Scottish international that his situation could change before to his deadline-day move to Brighton (Daily Express).

According to reports, Manchester United believe that only 'indecisiveness' on their part scuppered a deal for Frenkie de Jong in the summer (Daily Mirror).