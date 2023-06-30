Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jurrien Timber, Romelu Lukaku, Wilfried Zaha

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including more reports on Manchester United movement.
Arsenal have reportedly agreed a fee with Ajax for Jurrien Timber. (The Sun)
Chelsea will not sanction another loan deal for wantaway Romelu Lukaku this summer. (The Sun)
According to reports in Italy, Manchester United are interested in pursuing the signing of Benfica prospect Joao Neves. (Daily Express)
Despite his deal expiring on Friday, Wilfried Zaha is yet to inform Crystal Palace whether he wants to sign a new contract. (The Sun)
Patrick Vieira is closing in on a return to management to work as Strasbourg boss under Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. (Daily Mirror)
Tottenham Hotspur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are open to the midfielder leaving this summer. (The Athletic)
Hakim Ziyech has reportedly failed his medical at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. (The Sun)
With the future of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in question, Erik ten Hag has refused to allow Tom Heaton to join Luton. (Daily Mail)
According to reports, Amad Diallo will to be given an opportunity to impress Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in pre-season. (The Sun)
In a deal worth more than €40m, Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain. (The Athletic)
Arsenal have succeeded in convincing Ethan Nwaneri, the youngest player in Premier League history, to commit his future to the club. (Daily Telegraph)
According to reports, Barcelona are prepared to sell Ferran Torres this summer. (The Sun)
West Ham are monitoring Japanese teenage prospect Keisuke Goto. (Daily Mail)
Ryan Kent has opened up on his drawn out Rangers exit in an emotional farewell message to the club and fans. (Daily Record)
Scotland star Lewis Ferguson has been lined up for a huge £15m move to Italian champions Napoli. (Scottish Sun)
Hearts and Hibs are ready to battle it out for Dylan Levitt. (Scottish Sun)