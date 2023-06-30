Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jurrien Timber, Romelu Lukaku, Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a fee with Ajax for Jurrien Timber. (The Sun)

Chelsea will not sanction another loan deal for wantaway Romelu Lukaku this summer. (The Sun)

According to reports in Italy, Manchester United are interested in pursuing the signing of Benfica prospect Joao Neves. (Daily Express)

Despite his deal expiring on Friday, Wilfried Zaha is yet to inform Crystal Palace whether he wants to sign a new contract. (The Sun)

Patrick Vieira is closing in on a return to management to work as Strasbourg boss under Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham Hotspur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are open to the midfielder leaving this summer. (The Athletic)

Hakim Ziyech has reportedly failed his medical at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. (The Sun)

With the future of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in question, Erik ten Hag has refused to allow Tom Heaton to join Luton. (Daily Mail)

According to reports, Amad Diallo will to be given an opportunity to impress Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in pre-season. (The Sun)

In a deal worth more than €40m, Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain. (The Athletic)