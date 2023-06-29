Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jamie Vardy, Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Paul Pogba, Adama Traore

We start with two sides newly relegated from the Premier League - first, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has reportedly been offered to Turkish club Trabzonspor, despite new Foxes manager Enzo Maresca saying he'd stay at the King Power (Express).

Fellow relegated outfit Leeds United have set their sights on Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis as they seek to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming Sky Bet Championship season (Express).

In Italy, meanwhile, Juventus are open to selling Paul Pogba this summer while AC Milan are reportedly testing the waters to see if they could sign Wolves winger Adama Traore, who will soon be a free agent (Daily Mail).

Manchester City have entered the race for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga after pulling out of a deal for Declan Rice, unwilling to match Arsenal's £105m offer for the West Ham captain (Guardian).

Across the city, Manchester United will hold further talks with Chelsea over England midfielder Mason Mount this week (Telegraph).

Chelsea have already earmarked Brighton's Moises Caicedo as their next target (Times) - and have reportedly agreed a £15m deal for Brazilian youngster Angelo Gabriel from Santos (The Sun).

The Blues are also interested that Harry Kane has commissioned the building of a sizeable new family home near Wentworth Golf Club, to the west of London, and just 15 miles from the club's Cobham training ground (Telegraph).

But Bayern Munich remain favourites for Kane's signature and are expected to offer Tottenham £80m for the England captain (Daily Mirror).