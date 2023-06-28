Transfer rumours and football gossip: Andre Onana, David de Gea, Mason Mount

Manchester United have told Erik ten Hag that unless he is able to sell players, he has no more than £100m to spend on his squad this summer. (Daily Star)

David de Gea reportedly signed a contract extension with United before the club pulled out of the agreement and made a significantly lower offer. (The Athletic)

Piero Ausilio, Inter's transfer chief, is reportedly back in England to negotiate a deal with United for goalkeeper Andre Onana. (The Sun)

Erik ten Hag's side are not going to budge on their £55m offer to Chelsea for Mason Mount despite predicting record revenues for this year. (The Times)

United turned down the opportunity to sign Adrien Rabiot after the Red Devils were told to pay a 'premium figure' to his mother/agent. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea have rejected an offer from Galatasaray for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester City are closing on a deal to sign Wolves defender Conor Coady, who spent last season on loan with Everton. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch has told Dutch press that he has unfinished business at Bayern Munich and "assumes" he will be staying at the club. (The Sun)

Kieran Tierney is not closing the door on a sensational Celtic return this summer if Brendan Rodgers comes calling. (Daily Record)

Crystal Palace are keen to add to their attacking options and have an interest in Everton forward Demarai Gray and former Tottenham loan player Arnaut Danjuma. (Daily Mail)