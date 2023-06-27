Transfer rumours and football gossip: James Maddison, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Gylfi Sigurdsson

Tottenham want to thrash out a deal for James Maddison with Leicester City this week but seem likely to find the Foxes staying firm on their £60m valuation of the England forward (Telegraph).

Staying with Three Lions stars, the Declan Rice saga continues to evolve with West Ham receiving a formal offer from Manchester City of £80m up front with a further £10m in add-ons for the midfielder (Athletic).

On to another in-demand England man - Manchester United's £55m bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is still on the table but an impasse in talks has led the Red Devils to look at Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot (Daily Mail).

Mount is ready to report for training at Stamford Bridge and make himself available for their pre-season tour of the USA if a move to Old Trafford remains on hold (Telegraph).

Other players Manchester United are weighing up a move include FC Utrecht midfielder Taylor Booth, whose talents are admired by boss Erik ten Hag (Daily Mail).

The Red Devils, however, are winning the race to sign in-demand Watford teenager Harry Amass (Evening Standard).

But Man U could miss out on Sofyan Amrabat this summer with AC Milan keen on the Morocco international as a replacement for Newcastle-bound Sandro Tonali (Sun).

Aston Villa are trying to find a bargain deal with Villarreal for defender Pau Torres to avoid having to pay a £55m buyout clause but Spain international Nico Williams is set to reject Villa's advances and sign a new contract at Athletic Bilbao. (Daily Mail).