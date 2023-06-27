Transfer rumours and football gossip: James Maddison, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Gylfi Sigurdsson

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including Spurs stepping up their interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison.
Tottenham want to thrash out a deal for James Maddison with Leicester City this week but seem likely to find the Foxes staying firm on their £60m valuation of the England forward (Telegraph).
Staying with Three Lions stars, the Declan Rice saga continues to evolve with West Ham receiving a formal offer from Manchester City of £80m up front with a further £10m in add-ons for the midfielder (Athletic).
On to another in-demand England man - Manchester United's £55m bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is still on the table but an impasse in talks has led the Red Devils to look at Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot (Daily Mail).
Mount is ready to report for training at Stamford Bridge and make himself available for their pre-season tour of the USA if a move to Old Trafford remains on hold (Telegraph).
Other players Manchester United are weighing up a move include FC Utrecht midfielder Taylor Booth, whose talents are admired by boss Erik ten Hag (Daily Mail).
The Red Devils, however, are winning the race to sign in-demand Watford teenager Harry Amass (Evening Standard).
But Man U could miss out on Sofyan Amrabat this summer with AC Milan keen on the Morocco international as a replacement for Newcastle-bound Sandro Tonali (Sun).
Aston Villa are trying to find a bargain deal with Villarreal for defender Pau Torres to avoid having to pay a £55m buyout clause but Spain international Nico Williams is set to reject Villa's advances and sign a new contract at Athletic Bilbao. (Daily Mail).
Premier League runners-up Arsenal have made an improved £41.5m offer for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and are close to agreeing personal terms with the Netherlands international (Daily Mail).
The Gunners are considering a move for £30m-rated Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana if they miss out on Rice to Manchester City (Mirror).
Back across north London, Tottenham are closing on the signing of Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who is in London to undergo a medical (Sun).
Staying in the capital, Fulham are set to offer Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson a route back to the Premier League (Daily Mail).
Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg has rejected interest from Newcastle and Manchester United and is set to sign a new contract at the Stadium of Light (Athletic).
Two players who could be moving abroad now - former Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is set to link up with Wayne Rooney at DC United while Besiktas are lining up a move for Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho (Sun).
Celtic are in the running to sign Red Star Belgrade midfielder Kings Kagawa but face competition from across Europe for the Zambia international (Guardian).
Rhys Williams is edging closer to a move away from Liverpool with Aberdeen rated as favourites to sign the defender because of their good relationship with the Anfield club (Daily Record).