Jude Bellingham's father reportedly held transfer talks while in London for Borussia Dortmund's clash with Chelsea, but it was with a representative from Real Madrid rather than any of the England midfielder's many Premier League suitors (The Sun).

On potential incoming midfielders, Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong remains top of Manchester United's shopping list and they will have been buoyed by news that the Catalan club have admitted player sales will be necessary over the summer (Daily Mirror).

That comes as Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed meeting with Lionel Messi's father Jorge, with speculation about the World Cup winner's future with Paris Saint-Germain continues to swirl (The Sun).

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has, according to reports in Italy, rejected an approach from Tottenham because of his lengthy history with their fierce rivals Arsenal (The Sun).

There's another bit of good news for the Gunners too, as Gabriel Jesus is set to fly out to Portugal with the Arsenal squad for their Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon - but might not quite be ready for a return to match action (The Sun).

A potential outgoing from the Emirates could be Kieran Tierney, who is "open" to joining Newcastle if his North London exile continues for the rest of the season (Daily Record).