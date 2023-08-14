The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including the latest on Jude Bellingham's future at Dortmund.
Jude Bellingham's father reportedly held transfer talks while in London for Borussia Dortmund's clash with Chelsea, but it was with a representative from Real Madrid rather than any of the England midfielder's many Premier League suitors (The Sun).
On potential incoming midfielders, Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong remains top of Manchester United's shopping list and they will have been buoyed by news that the Catalan club have admitted player sales will be necessary over the summer (Daily Mirror).
That comes as Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed meeting with Lionel Messi's father Jorge, with speculation about the World Cup winner's future with Paris Saint-Germain continues to swirl (The Sun).
Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has, according to reports in Italy, rejected an approach from Tottenham because of his lengthy history with their fierce rivals Arsenal (The Sun).
There's another bit of good news for the Gunners too, as Gabriel Jesus is set to fly out to Portugal with the Arsenal squad for their Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon - but might not quite be ready for a return to match action (The Sun).
A potential outgoing from the Emirates could be Kieran Tierney, who is "open" to joining Newcastle if his North London exile continues for the rest of the season (Daily Record).
Arsenal and AC Milan have reportedly held talks with Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio, who is "very angry" after being sidelined by Carlo Ancelotti and wants to leave the club in the summer (Daily Mail).
Real midfielder Luka Modric is edging towards leaving the club at the end of the season and he could be lining up a reunion with former Bernabeu team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia (The Sun).
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri will not be selling the Premier League club amidst concerns that any sale could attract scrutiny from the Government over his links with sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov (Daily Mail).
We'll finish with a couple of pieces of managerial news, and Mauricio Pochettino wants a nostalgic return to Tottenham in the summer if the club decides to part ways with Antonio Conte (The Times).
Finally, Scott Parker is reportedly on the verge of being sacked after Club Brugge were knocked out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion (The Sun).