Manchester United believe they will finally land England captain Harry Kane this summer if Tottenham are unable to secure Champions League football (The Sun).

Not only that, but the club also believe that it could see his price tag drop below £100m (The Sun).

Another striker reportedly of interest to them is Victor Osimhen, and the Napoli man has put both United and Chelsea on red alert with his latest transfer comments (The Sun).

The Old Trafford club's players reportedly do not want Bruno Fernandes to be the club's next full-time captain, and are said to have been irritated by his antics during Sunday's 7-0 defeat at Liverpool (Daily Mail).

Staying with Manchester but with a focus on City now, and Aymeric Laporte is keen on a move back to Spain in the summer, although his preferred destination - Barcelona - are unlikely to be able to register any big signings because of their ongoing financial issues (The Sun).

One defender who has already departed the club this season is Joao Cancelo, and he is reportedly showing signs of frustration at being benched by Bayern Munich because of a change of formation, and is unlikely to reclaim a starting role against PSG in midweek (The Sun).

Joao Felix has suggested that Chelsea's Champions League destiny will impact a decision on his future (Daily Telegraph).

It comes as a number of the club's players face the threat of taking a significant financial hit if they fail to qualify for next season's elite European tournament (Daily Telegraph).