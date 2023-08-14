The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including Manchester United's continued hunt for a striker in the summer.
Manchester United believe they will finally land England captain Harry Kane this summer if Tottenham are unable to secure Champions League football (The Sun).
Not only that, but the club also believe that it could see his price tag drop below £100m (The Sun).
Another striker reportedly of interest to them is Victor Osimhen, and the Napoli man has put both United and Chelsea on red alert with his latest transfer comments (The Sun).
The Old Trafford club's players reportedly do not want Bruno Fernandes to be the club's next full-time captain, and are said to have been irritated by his antics during Sunday's 7-0 defeat at Liverpool (Daily Mail).
Staying with Manchester but with a focus on City now, and Aymeric Laporte is keen on a move back to Spain in the summer, although his preferred destination - Barcelona - are unlikely to be able to register any big signings because of their ongoing financial issues (The Sun).
One defender who has already departed the club this season is Joao Cancelo, and he is reportedly showing signs of frustration at being benched by Bayern Munich because of a change of formation, and is unlikely to reclaim a starting role against PSG in midweek (The Sun).
Joao Felix has suggested that Chelsea's Champions League destiny will impact a decision on his future (Daily Telegraph).
It comes as a number of the club's players face the threat of taking a significant financial hit if they fail to qualify for next season's elite European tournament (Daily Telegraph).
The Blues have also been dealt a blow in their pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, with Liverpool reportedly opening talks with the defender in the January transfer window (Daily Express).
Newcastle are plotting a summer move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, whose regular role at the Emirates has been taken by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Daily Telegraph).
One player who the Gunners are keen to keep is weekend match-winner Reiss Nelson, and Arsenal have opened talks over a new contract with the forward - whose current deal is due to expire in the summer (Daily Mail).
David Moyes is facing growing levels of discontent from within the West Ham squad, with some players weary at his cautionary tactics, but the club's board continue to back their manager (The Guardian).
And finally on Tuesday, Wilfried Zaha is likely to stay in London with either Arsenal or Chelsea next season, despite the impending Crystal Palace free agent having interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al Nassr (Daily Star).