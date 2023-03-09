Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are in the race to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol this summer (several).

The Reds also remain confident of signing Jude Bellingham this summer, but must qualify for the Champions League to prise the 19-year-old sensation from Borussia Dortmund (Daily Mail).

United are in advanced talks with Diogo Dalot over a new long-term deal (The Sun).

Talks between the club and potential buyers will begin this week, with bidding groups expected to fly in to the north west from Thursday while representatives for the Qataris are due next week (The Times).

Bayern Munich will reportedly turn down the chance to sign Joao Cancelo this summer (Daily Mail).

Barcelona star Ansu Fati has allegedly been offered to "half of Europe" by his agent Jorge Mendes (The Sun).

At Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has reportedly decided to see out his contract, which expires in 2024, while Mikel Arteta has dismissed speculation that Los Blancos want to bring him in as a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti this summer (Daily Mail).

Arteta and Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Marco Asensio as his contract talks with Real Madrid have reportedly stalled (The Sun).

Harvey Barnes could hand Leicester a much-needed boost by returning to action quicker than expected after injuring his ankle at Southampton (Daily Mail).

West Ham could target Middlesbrough manager and former Hammer Michael Carrick if they sack David Moyes, reports suggest (The Sun).

And Romeo Beckham is set to play against Ukraine in a friendly match ahead of England's Euro 2024 qualifier match later this month (Daily Mail).