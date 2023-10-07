Liverpool have joined the race to sign Fulham's £60m-rated Joao Palhinha as interest in him continues to grow, while a number of clubs are also eyeing Cottagers boss Marco Silva (Daily Mail).

Manchester United are also keen on the midfielder as Erik ten Hag's side seek reinforcements this summer (The Sun).

Tottenham are interested in signing Everton's Jordan Pickford, despite the goalkeeper signing a new four-and-a half-year deal (The Sun).

A concrete proposal for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez could also be launched by Spurs' sporting director Fabio Paratici over the coming weeks.

The club have reportedly decided against talking to potential Antonio Conte replacements despite compiling a shortlist of options (both Daily Express).

Elsewhere in North London, Gabriel Jesus has been warned he will not walk straight back into Arsenal's title-chasing team (The Sun).

Gunners target Dusan Vlahovic has been told to "keep calm" as the uncertainty around his future lingers on. The Serbia international missed a penalty for Juventus on Sunday as his team defeated Sampdoria (Daily Express).