The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports of Liverpool and Manchester United entering the hunt to sign Fulham's Joao Palhinha.
Liverpool have joined the race to sign Fulham's £60m-rated Joao Palhinha as interest in him continues to grow, while a number of clubs are also eyeing Cottagers boss Marco Silva (Daily Mail).
Manchester United are also keen on the midfielder as Erik ten Hag's side seek reinforcements this summer (The Sun).
Tottenham are interested in signing Everton's Jordan Pickford, despite the goalkeeper signing a new four-and-a half-year deal (The Sun).
A concrete proposal for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez could also be launched by Spurs' sporting director Fabio Paratici over the coming weeks.
The club have reportedly decided against talking to potential Antonio Conte replacements despite compiling a shortlist of options (both Daily Express).
Elsewhere in North London, Gabriel Jesus has been warned he will not walk straight back into Arsenal's title-chasing team (The Sun).
Gunners target Dusan Vlahovic has been told to "keep calm" as the uncertainty around his future lingers on. The Serbia international missed a penalty for Juventus on Sunday as his team defeated Sampdoria (Daily Express).
Roberto Firmino is refusing to enter talks with other clubs ahead of leaving Liverpool this summer - and that stance may complicate Chelsea's attempts to sign Joao Felix permanently (Daily Mirror).
Chelsea have been tipped to snub the opportunity to sign Palmeiras talent Raphael Veiga, who has piqued the interest of various Premier League sides.
Club chief Todd Boehly has hit Newcastle United's billionaire owners where it hurts by snatching Dujuan 'Whisper' Richards from under their noses. The promising young striker had been on trial with the Magpies before the Blues made their move (both Daily Express).
The Blues could be set to offload up to a whopping 12 players at the end of the season (The Sun).
David Moyes' refusal to use Gianluca Scamacca is puzzling West Ham supporters, but the manager says the £35.5m striker's 'physical data' is falling short of his standards. The Hammers have reportedly earmarked Michael Carrick as a potential successor to the Scot (Daily Mail).
But Moyes could still keep his job even if West Ham United are relegated this season - despite his £200m spending spree (Daily Star).
Eddie Howe is confident Callum Wilson still has what it takes to play for England as he attempts to battle his way out of a personal goal drought (The Independent).
Inter Milan are expected to renew their interest in Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof as the Serie A side prepare for a defensive overhaul this summer.
Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race for Victor Osimhen, according to reports (both The Sun).