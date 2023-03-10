Harry Maguire is a shock £50m summer target for misfiring French giants Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun).

Several Tottenham players have reportedly been in contact with former boss Mauricio Pochettino about a return to the club this summer but he is leaving his options open with the possibility that the Real Madrid managerial job could open up (Daily Express).

Paris Saint-Germain's exit from the Champions League is likely to precipitate the departure of coach Christophe Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos (Daily Mail).

Harry Kane will hold talks with Daniel Levy at the end of the season before making a final decision over his future at Tottenham (Daily Mail).

Manchester United are reportedly willing to smash their club record to sign Eduardo Camavinga (The Sun).

Spurs face a battle to persuade Thomas Tuchel to be their new manager (The Sun).

Manchester United have added Chelsea's Mason Mount to a list of attacking midfield targets including Jude Bellingham, who could prove too expensive if Erik ten Hag devotes the bulk of his summer budget to a move for Harry Kane (The Guardian).

Wolves are ready to make a renewed £20m move for Bristol City's Alex Scott, as they look to edge past Tottenham and West Ham in the battle to land the highly rated youngster (Daily Telegraph).