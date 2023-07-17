Transfer rumours and football gossip: Harry Maguire, Sofyan Amrabat, Romelu Lukaku, Rayan Cherki

Interest in Manchester United's Harry Maguire has grown of late, with West Ham, Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea reportedly being the latest to enter the race. (Sun)

Bayern president Uli Hoeness has said that he's confident that the reigning Bundesliga champions will sign Harry Kane this summer. (Guardian)

Wolves are set to make a third offer for Bristol City star man Alex Scott, after The Robins rejected an offer worth over £20m. (Telegraph)

Everton have reportedly had a £15m move for Wilfried Gnonto rejected by Leeds United. (Mail)

Sofyan Amrabat is hot property this summer and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly driving the club's interest in the Fiorentina midfielder, having already met his agent this year. (Mirror)

Manchester United are reportedly expected to agree personal terms with Inter's Andre Onana and the two clubs are very close to agreeing on the transfer fee as well. (Athletic)

With the aim of replacing Declan Rice, who has left for Arsenal, West Ham are reportedly preparing to formalise their interest in Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez. (Express)

After signing Malo Gusto from Lyon earlier this year, Chelsea are now said to be plotting a move for star forward Rayan Cherki. (Sun)