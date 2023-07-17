Transfer rumours and football gossip: Harry Maguire, Sofyan Amrabat, Romelu Lukaku, Rayan Cherki

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Chelsea joining the race for Harry Maguire.
Interest in Manchester United's Harry Maguire has grown of late, with West Ham, Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea reportedly being the latest to enter the race. (Sun)
Bayern president Uli Hoeness has said that he's confident that the reigning Bundesliga champions will sign Harry Kane this summer. (Guardian)
Wolves are set to make a third offer for Bristol City star man Alex Scott, after The Robins rejected an offer worth over £20m. (Telegraph)
Everton have reportedly had a £15m move for Wilfried Gnonto rejected by Leeds United. (Mail)
Sofyan Amrabat is hot property this summer and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly driving the club's interest in the Fiorentina midfielder, having already met his agent this year. (Mirror)
Manchester United are reportedly expected to agree personal terms with Inter's Andre Onana and the two clubs are very close to agreeing on the transfer fee as well. (Athletic)
With the aim of replacing Declan Rice, who has left for Arsenal, West Ham are reportedly preparing to formalise their interest in Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez. (Express)
After signing Malo Gusto from Lyon earlier this year, Chelsea are now said to be plotting a move for star forward Rayan Cherki. (Sun)
Romelu Lukaku is set to return to Chelsea tomorrow, a day after Mauricio Pochettino and his players have flown to the US for their pre-season tour. Juventus are now reportedly leading the race for his services. (Telegraph)
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez is said to have agreed personal terms with Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli. (Mail)
Fenerbahce club chiefs reportedly flew to London last night in a final attempt to convince Wilfried Zaha to move to Turkey. (Mirror)
Aston Villa's interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby is in danger of being scuppered by Al Nassr. (Mirror)
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has refused to rule out a return to the club for Kieran Tierney. (Express)
Championship clubs are all queuing up to sign Sunderland forward Ross Stewart with Middlesbrough, Southampton and Stoke City among the interested parties. (Sun)
Serie A champions Napoli have reportedly opened talks with Tottenham over a loan deal for Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso. (Mail)
Chelsea youngsters Omari Hutchinson and Harvey Vale have been left out of the US pre-season tour squad by Chelsea to allow both players to secure loan moves. (Athletic)
Burnley will reportedly hand goalkeeper James Trafford a £40,000-a-week contract in their bid to buy him from Manchester City. (Sun)