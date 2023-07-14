Transfer rumours and football gossip: Andre Onana, Riyad Mahrez, Willian

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including Manchester United re-open Andre Onana talks.
A difference in the region of £6m is believed to be the sticking point in the negotiations between Manchester United and Inter Milan over goalkeeper Andre Onana (Daily Mail).
United recently reopened talks and are hoping to find a breakthrough with Erik ten Hag is reportedly desperate to get the stopper on board before his squad heads to the US for their pre-season tour (Daily Mirror).
Manchester United reportedly had a players-plus-cash bid for Rasmus Hojlund rejected by Atalanta (The Sun).
Amid interest for Saudi Arabia, Riyad Mahrez will hold talks with Pep Guardiola about his Manchester City future (Daily Mirror).
Liverpool await Jordan Henderson’s final decision over a transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq. If the Reds skipper departs, the club are expected to make a bid for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia (Daily Express).
Bayern Munich chiefs jetted into London on Thursday night to try to sign Harry Kane (The Sun).
Everton have made their first big statement of intent with a £25m bid for Mali star El Bilal Toure (Daily Mirror).
Willian looks to be on the way out at Fulham after failing to show for pre-season training (The Sun).
Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal to sign the Brazilian attacker (Daily Mirror).
National League champions have poached Will Boyle from Championship side Huddersfield, their first singing of the summer (Daily Mirror).
As Antonio Colak closes in on a move to Parma, Rangers push for Danilo as a ready-made replacement (Scottish Sun).