Transfer rumours and football gossip: Andre Onana, Riyad Mahrez, Willian

A difference in the region of £6m is believed to be the sticking point in the negotiations between Manchester United and Inter Milan over goalkeeper Andre Onana (Daily Mail).

United recently reopened talks and are hoping to find a breakthrough with Erik ten Hag is reportedly desperate to get the stopper on board before his squad heads to the US for their pre-season tour (Daily Mirror).

Manchester United reportedly had a players-plus-cash bid for Rasmus Hojlund rejected by Atalanta (The Sun).

Amid interest for Saudi Arabia, Riyad Mahrez will hold talks with Pep Guardiola about his Manchester City future (Daily Mirror).

Liverpool await Jordan Henderson’s final decision over a transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq. If the Reds skipper departs, the club are expected to make a bid for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia (Daily Express).

Bayern Munich chiefs jetted into London on Thursday night to try to sign Harry Kane (The Sun).