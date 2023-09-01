Qatari investors are planning an incredible mega-money swoop for Manchester United and want to give manager Erik ten Hag the financial backing to lead the club back to the top (Daily Mail).

That could lead to some serious summer spending, and ten Hag is facing a £100m striker dilemma as he weighs up whether to move for Tottenham's Harry Kane or Napoli's rising star Victor Osimhen (Daily Telegraph).

Adrien Rabiot - who came close to an Old Trafford switch last year - is one of five first-team stars reportedly put up for sale by Juventus as they seek to cut costs (Daily Mirror).

Over to the blue side of Manchester, and City's hopes of making Jude Bellingham the centrepiece of a big summer revamp could be complicated by the storm engulfing the club (Daily Telegraph).

The threat of sanctions could also stop star players joining Manchester City (The Times).

They expect that boss Pep Guardiola will have left the club before they are punished for over 100 financial rule breaches, according to reports (The Sun).

Chelsea have been struggling this season, and they are reportedly keeping tabs on former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique (The Sun).

Juventus want to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic as part of a swap deal for Denis Zakaria during the summer transfer window, according to reports (Daily Mail).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back at work with the Stamford Bridge club amid rumours of a shock return to Barcelona this summer (The Sun).