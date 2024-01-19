Transfer rumours and football gossip: Erling Haaland, Michael Olise, Manchester United

There is growing noise in Spain that Real Madrid want to use Erling Haaland's friendship with Jude Bellingham to tempt the Manchester City striker to eventually move to the Bernabeu (The Sun).

Joelinton may have played his last game for Newcastle United amid reports he will need season-ending surgery on a thigh injury and remains in a stand-off with the club over a new contract beyond the summer of 2025 (Daily Mail).

Manchester United have been placed on red alert amid reports that Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt could leave this summer because of a tense relationship with boss Thomas Tuchel and a lack of playing time (The Times).

Jan Molby says Liverpool should prioritise a move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as they look to add further goal power to their attacking options as well as avoid him joining rivals Manchester United (Daily Mirror).

Sources behind the Qatar-based bid for Manchester United have rubbished claims they did not meet the Glazer family's asking price for the club and failed to produce proof of funds and may seek a corrective statement from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (Daily Mail).

Fulham have offered £30 million for the Fluminense defensive midfielder André as they prepare for the possibility of losing João Palhinha this summer (The Times).