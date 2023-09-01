Arsenal are growing in confidence they can win the race to land their No 1 target Declan Rice this summer, according to reports (The Sun).

The Gunners will also have to pay up to £26m to sign striker Elyi Wahi, Montpellier manager Michel der Zakarian has warned (The Sun).

Over to their north London rivals, and Niko Kovac has turned down the chance to become Tottenham's new manager, according to reports (The Sun).

Spurs have suffered another managerial blow as Luis Enrique has admitted he does not see himself managing in the Premier League (Daily Mirror).

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has also ruled himself out of the running for the job because of an issue with Daniel Levy, according to reports (Daily Mail).

At Old Trafford now, where Manchester United will step up efforts to tie Marcus Rashford down to a new long-term contract (The Times).

But that comes as David De Gea has reportedly rejected a new Manchester United contract as the club attempt to force him into a pay cut (The Sun).

Replacing him could be David Raya, and both Manchester United and Tottenham have been handed a boost in their attempts to sign the goalkeeper, with Brentford lining up a move for his potential replacement, Dutch international Mark Flekken (The Sun).