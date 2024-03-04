Transfer rumours and football gossip: Barcelona, Roberto De Zerbi, Chelsea, Lewis Ferguson

Barcelona are set to ignore the advice given to them by Pep Guardiola and opt against pursuing Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi as their next manager (Daily Mirror).

Chelsea are ready to pay the compensation being asked by Brighton to bring recruitment chief Sam Jewell to Stamford Bridge. Jewell is currently on gardening leave (The Sun).

Lewis Ferguson has once again grabbed the headlines with a superb goal that handed Bologna an impressive 2-1 victory against Atalanta to give his team a four-point cushion in the race for Champions League football (Daily Record).

Brentford have tabbed Norwich City striker Josh Sargent as one of the possible options to replace Ivan Toney if he leaves the club this summer (The Sun).