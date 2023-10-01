Sporting Life
Paper Talk Garnacho

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Alejandro Garnacho, David Moyes, Graham Potter

By Sporting Life
10:39 · TUE February 21, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports Alejandro Garnacho is ready to sign a new contract.

Alejandro Garnacho is edging nearer to signing a new long-term deal at Manchester United after a deal in principle was reportedly agreed between player and club (Daily Mail).

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been told to "put his tin hat on" and fight through the boos, with co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali having no plans to sack him ahead of this week's vital showdown with rivals Tottenham (Daily Telegraph).

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to re-appoint Thomas Tuchel and would be willing to admit their mistake in sacking him in the first place (Evening Standard).

David Moyes is set to stay in charge for West Ham against Nottingham Forest this Saturday - but Rafa Benitez is on standby and wants the job (Daily Mail).

Manchester United have been handed a boost ahead of their Europa League play-off second leg against Barcelona, with Gavi suspended and Pedri's fitness a concern (The Sun).

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed Marcus Thuram - a target for multiple Premier League teams - will leave the club on a free transfer in the summer (The Times).

Chelsea planned to let Christian Pulisic leave the club in January after signing Mykhailo Mudryk, but they were scuppered when he suffered a knee injury five days into the window (The Sun).

