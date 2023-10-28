RB Leizpig defender Josko Gvardiol has revealed he would love to play in the Premier League in an interview that will undoubtedly perk up interest from England's leading clubs (The Times).

Bidders for Manchester United will be told the Glazers have no intention of selling for less than their £6bn asking price (The Sun).

There has been no Saudi-backed move for Manchester United, in a major boost for the chances of the Qatari bid for the club (Daily Mail).

Arsenal and Tottenham are rivals for Montpellier's young striker Elye Wahi, according to reports in France. The 20-year-old has eight Ligue 1 goals in 21 games this season and has also caught the attention of Borussia Dortmund (The Sun).

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers blasted the 'incredible' decision that saw Marcel Sabitzer avoid a red card in the first half of their defeat at Manchester United on Sunday (Daily Mail).

Southampton's interim manager Ruben Selles joked the squad would have to buy him a new suit if Saints won at Chelsea and match-winner James Ward-Prowse says that is exactly what will happen this week (The Sun).