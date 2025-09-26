Tottenham vs Wolves tips, bet builder and predictions

Saturday’s late, late kick-off presents a contest between two sides who have led the way when it comes to fouls so far. Tottenham have averaged the most committed in home contests (15.5 per game) while Wolves top the charts on the road (16.5 per game).

EMMANUEL AGBADOU has been a presence in defence for Wolves. He’s seen two successful tackles in four of his five outings with a huge seven coming in the defeat to Leeds. The centre-back also returned three FOULS against Newcastle in their last away game.

For Spurs, MICKY VAN DE VEN has committed at least one FOUL in each of his previous four Premier League outings.

The hosts have also attempted the second-highest amount of crosses in the top-flight this term. It’s therefore no surprise to see them averaging 6.2 CORNERS taken per game and they should be on the front foot throughout.