Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

"You're going to have to put up with me for a bit longer." A defiant Ange Postecoglou rightly revelled in his team's 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, a victory that sent them into a Europa League semi-final with Bodo/Glimt and made them outright favourites to lift the trophy. As their Premier League season peters out, Tottenham are 15th with five games to play, it's impossible to predict what line-up will be named for the visit of a Nottingham Forest team who remain very much in the fight for a top-five place. Back-to-back defeats have come at exactly the wrong time for Nuno Espirito Santo's side though, so they'll be hoping Spurs' focus has indeed slipped when the teams step on to the pitch on Easter Monday night.

What are the best bets? Because of that uncertainty I'm steering clear of anything 1X2-related and returning to a bet I have backing on and off all season. Could it just be that it's been building to this, all along? Almost exactly a year ago, Forest centre-back MURILLO came within inches of scoring from 73 yards at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The eccentric defender has become more targeted with his attempts this season, while still managing to have the odd effort from the halfway line and beyond. He's gone mightily close to SCORING FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX on multiple occasions most recently hammering an effort against the crossbar in stoppage time against Aston Villa.

It is an inevitability that the Brazilian finds the net from the distance, and at 70/1 to do so against a Tottenham team whose priorities lie elsewhere, we should back him to finally reap his long overdue rewards. Murillo is also 20/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME which we must take too alongside the more outrageous selection.

While his centre-back partner Nikola Milenkovic has been more prolific, scoring four times so far this term, Murillo has managed to find the net once himself and has had a total of 23 attempts on goal.

Team news

Tottenham are likely to be without James Maddison after he was injured winning the decisive penalty against Frankfurt. Heung-min Son remains out and Radu Dragusin is a long-term absentee. Forest duo Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi are both doubtful.

Predicted line-ups Tottenham: Vicario; Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence; Kulusevski, Bissouma, Sarr; Odobert, Solanke, Tel. Forest: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Anderson, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.