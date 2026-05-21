Tottenham vs Everton predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday
2pts Tottenham 7+ corners at 11/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill)
1pt Tottenham 10+ corners at 5/1 (William Hill)
0.5pt Tottenham 13+ corners at 25/1 (William Hill)
1pt Draw at 14/5 (bet365)
Kick-off: 16:00 BST, Sunday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
Alex Keble wrote a line in his Premier League final day preview about this match worth repeating.
“But what could be more Spursy than a final-day twist, than David Moyes keeping West Ham up with a shock win in north London?”
I had to read it twice but here’s the context.
Tottenham’s fate is in their own hands and due to their vastly superior goal-difference, a point would almost certainly keep them up at West Ham’s expense.
That is barring a 13-goal win for the Iron’s.
So Spurs' task is simple: draw and they’ll secure their Premier League status.
On the flip side - as outlined in Joe Townsend’s West Ham vs Leeds preview - a defeat, coupled with a Hammers victory and Tottenham will be plying their trade in the Championship next season.
And this is where former West Ham boss David Moyes comes into it as his Everton side can have a huge say in this relegation fight when they play Tottenham.
And although he isn’t too fondly remembered in East London - for reasons I do not understand - I am sure he’ll relish the role of pantomime villain on Sunday as he looks to do his former employers a solid.
The context of this game has obviously had a huge impact on the 1x2 prices with Spurs odds-on to win.
And whilst everything is on the line for the hosts, Everton don’t really have anything to play for as European football has slipped out of their grasp.
That said, Spurs look a little short here.
Roberto De Zerbi’s side have won two of his six games in charge (D2 L2) but both come with asterisks.
One was against basement boys Wolves, the other against a heavily rotated Aston Villa side where the Villans clearly had eyes on their upcoming European fixture.
In the other games, Spurs drew with Brighton and Leeds, conceding late equalisers in each, and lost at Chelsea and Sunderland.
So, although the motivation is there on Sunday, I don’t think this is as cut and dry as the odds suggest.
At 14/5, I do think the DRAW is worth a punt. After all a point would do for Spurs and if results elsewhere are going their way in the final half an hour or so, they aren’t going to go all out for a win.
Spurs and Everton have drawn a combined total of 28% of their league games this season and on the road, the Toffees are very fine margin with a goal-difference of -1.
On the flip side, if West Ham are winning and Tottenham aren't, they’ll have to throw caution to the wind and go for this one which brings CORNERS into play.
Spurs have averaged 6.83 corners a game under De Zerbi with their highest totals of seven (vs Brighton) and 14 (vs Leeds) coming at home.
So, at 11/10, 5/1 and 25/1 respectively, backing the home sides lines of 7+ CORNERS, 10+ CORNERS and 13+ CORNERS also appeals.
Odds correct at 12:20 BST (22/5/26)
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