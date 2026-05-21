Tottenham vs Everton predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Alex Keble wrote a line in his Premier League final day preview about this match worth repeating.

“But what could be more Spursy than a final-day twist, than David Moyes keeping West Ham up with a shock win in north London?”

I had to read it twice but here’s the context.

Tottenham’s fate is in their own hands and due to their vastly superior goal-difference, a point would almost certainly keep them up at West Ham’s expense.

That is barring a 13-goal win for the Iron’s.

So Spurs' task is simple: draw and they’ll secure their Premier League status.

On the flip side - as outlined in Joe Townsend’s West Ham vs Leeds preview - a defeat, coupled with a Hammers victory and Tottenham will be plying their trade in the Championship next season.

And this is where former West Ham boss David Moyes comes into it as his Everton side can have a huge say in this relegation fight when they play Tottenham.

And although he isn’t too fondly remembered in East London - for reasons I do not understand - I am sure he’ll relish the role of pantomime villain on Sunday as he looks to do his former employers a solid.