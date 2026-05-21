West Ham vs Leeds predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday
1pt Leeds to win (Draw No Bet) at 2/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
Kick-off: 16:00 BST, Sunday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
West Ham were spared the ignominy of being relegated with a game to spare by Tottenham's defeat at Chelsea in midweek, but they still require a minor miracle.
The Hammers are 9/2 to stay up, Tottenham are 6/1 to go down and the double on the only two results where either is possible is closer to 7s; only victory over Leeds and an Everton win at Spurs will prevent them dropping into the Sky Bet Championship for the first time in 15 years.
It must be hard to be optimistic if you are an Irons supporter.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side have lost their last three matches, the most recent of which saw them crumble to a 3-1 defeat at Newcastle, falling 2-0 down at St James' inside 20 minutes, turning in what was a frankly pitiful performance in the circumstances.
Tottenham may have lost on Tuesday but they went down fighting, something they've shown plenty of in their six matches under Roberto De Zerbi.
It's likely Spurs will get the point they need and take things out of West Ham's hands, but if not they can be confident LEEDS will provide quite the challenge to the Hammers at the London Stadium.
Daniel Farke's side were unfortunate to leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with only a point a fortnight ago, denied by an incredible late save from stand-in goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky when Sean Longstaff looked to have won the match late on.
Since the start of April only Manchester City have taken more than Leeds' 14 points, with that run of form taking the West Yorkshire club well clear of danger and with a chance to finish as high as 11th in their first season back in the Premier League.
They are eight unbeaten in the league and have lost only one of their last 11 matches in all competitions.
Seven weeks ago this was an FA Cup quarter-final that Leeds dominated, only to remarkably concede in the 93rd and 96th minutes having shown no signs of giving up their 2-0 lead. They eventually scraped through on penalties.
Farke's men are simply much better than a West Ham side who have no option but to throw caution to the wind, and who may very well be playing for nothing in the closing stages anyway, which makes backing Leeds as huge 3/1 outsiders a very tempting proposition.
I'll temper that slightly and take LEEDS DRAW NO BET at 2/1, which is far too generous given the context, gap in quality and relative form of the teams involved.
Odds correct at 17:00 BST (21/5/26)
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