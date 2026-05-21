West Ham vs Leeds predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

West Ham were spared the ignominy of being relegated with a game to spare by Tottenham's defeat at Chelsea in midweek, but they still require a minor miracle.

The Hammers are 9/2 to stay up, Tottenham are 6/1 to go down and the double on the only two results where either is possible is closer to 7s; only victory over Leeds and an Everton win at Spurs will prevent them dropping into the Sky Bet Championship for the first time in 15 years.

It must be hard to be optimistic if you are an Irons supporter.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have lost their last three matches, the most recent of which saw them crumble to a 3-1 defeat at Newcastle, falling 2-0 down at St James' inside 20 minutes, turning in what was a frankly pitiful performance in the circumstances.

Tottenham may have lost on Tuesday but they went down fighting, something they've shown plenty of in their six matches under Roberto De Zerbi.

It's likely Spurs will get the point they need and take things out of West Ham's hands, but if not they can be confident LEEDS will provide quite the challenge to the Hammers at the London Stadium.