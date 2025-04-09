Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt tips, best bets, Europa League preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 22/1 Rasmus Kristensen 1+ shots on target

Both teams to score

Tottenham 20+ booking points

11+ match corners Click here to back with Sky Bet

Tottenham's entire season falls on these two games. Beat Eintracht Frankfurt over two legs and their quest for a trophy is still alive. Not only that but it's European silverware too - they have little else to play for under Ange Postecoglou's guidance. But defeat and it's a campaign ending in disaster. A side whose aim is to finish in the Champions League places are sat 14th in the Premier League table. They are 16 points adrift of the top five with 21 left to play for.

Tottenham's entire season falls on success in the Europa League

This is their route back into Europe's elite competition. A tough opponent awaits at this stage and yet they would end up with a preferable semi-final tie should they progress. Get through this and they're in a strong position to win the whole thing. There's huge pressure on a positive result in front of their own supporters - heading to Germany with a deficit makes them incredibly vulnerable.

What are the best bets? Frankfurt have displayed that, compared to others in the Bundesliga, they can be quite passive out of possession. They may well look to frustrate Tottenham and aim to hit them when the opportunities present themselves. Considering the attacking nature of the hosts, there could be a fair few of them. The visitors have also shown a preference to attack down their right. They carry a far greater threat on that flank than the left.

That could mean RASMUS KRISTENSEN is heavily involved in the attacking output for the visitors. The right-back has three goals and three assists across Bundesliga and Europa League outings this season. Kristensen, on-loan from Leeds, was atrocious during his time at Elland Road but he's been solid in Germany. I guess it helps to be involved in leagues where defending is largely poor across the board. You can get 5/4 on KRISTENSEN 1+ TOTAL SHOTS, with 6s also available on 2+ TOTAL SHOTS. Both are worthwhile bets. CLICK HERE to back Rasmus Kristensen 1+ total shots with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Rasmus Kristensen 2+ total shots with Sky Bet The majority of bookmakers go even money and above on the first bet with a fair few going at least 5s so the availability is there to get involved. All are fine prices.

The Denmark international has posted three shots in two of his previous three league starts, with six of his last nine Bundesliga outings delivering at least one. In this competition, Kristensen's seen at least one effort in five of nine, with two coming on two occasions. The positive is that the shots have come regardless of the formation they decide upon.

With Djed Spence likely to provide an attacking option down Spurs' left, there should be space for Kristensen to drive into with possession or when looking to receive a pass. He also carries a set-piece threat as well, which could be particularly useful if the visitors can get themselves a few corners. These prices are just for shots, they don't have to be on target, which makes them worth backing on Thursday night.

Team news

Ange Postecoglou has welcomed back first team players

Predicted line-ups Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son. Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Santos; Kristensen, Koch, Tuta, Theate; Skhiri, Larsson; Collins, Götze, Bahoya; Ekitike.