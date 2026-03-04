Tottenham vs Crystal Palace tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Richarlison to be shown a card at 9/2 (bet365) 1pt Pedro Porro to be shown a card at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 1pt Micky van de Ven to be shown a card at 19/5 (BetVictor) 0.5pt Richarlison to score and be carded at 14/1 (bet365) 0.25pt Van de ven and Richarlison card double at 25/1 (bet365) 0.25pt Van de ven and Porro card double at 22/1 (Sky Bet) 0.25pt Porro and Richarlison card double at 24/1 (Sky Bet) 0.25pt Porro, Richarlison, Van de Ven card treble at 120/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT TV: TNT Sports 1

Tottenham, Europa League winners little over 10 months ago and currently in the Champions League round of 16, are fighting to avoid a first relegation since 1977. Spurs have spent just one season outside the top flight since 1950. It's not supposed to happen, yet with every passing round of matches it feels increasingly more possible as they sit perilously close to the Premier League's dotted line. New manager Igor Tudor has so far failed to get the reaction the club's hierarchy were clearly hoping for, not only losing his first two games but watching his team look incredibly uncomfortable for the vast majority of both matches.

Against Arsenal he imposed his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation, using players out of position to make it happen, handing the Gunners an obvious advantage that they exploited time and again. At Fulham he switched to a very narrow 4-4-2, with the players looking even more awkward. Against one of the division's leakiest defences they registered just one shot on target and that came after changing system following a 58th-minute double change. One of those substitutions saw RICHARLISON replace Randal Kolo Muani. Within eight minutes he had scored and then been booked in the aftermath as he looked to wrestle the ball from a time wasting Calvin Bassey. It was his eighth league goal, twice as many as any other Spurs player, and fifth top-flight booking of the season. It was also the third time both have happened in the same game this term, making the 14/1 for him TO SCORE AND BE CARDED worth taking. Spurs have been so bad for so long it doesn't feel smart to back the Brazilian to score anytime at 7/4. The 9/2 for him TO BE SHOWN A CARD is a runner though.

In these desperate times Tottenham need fiery players like Richarlison to drag them out of a 10-match winless league run, and turn around a staggering home record that has seen them take just 19 points from 28 fixtures. Richarlison has nine bookings in all competitions this season. PEDRO PORRO (9Y) Cristian Romero (8Y 2R) João Palhinha and MICKY VAN DE VEN (both 10Y) are the only Spurs players with as many or more. Most firms have Palhinha shorter than 2/1 but PORRO - who returned from injury and was straight in the book on Saturday - and VAN DE VEN - also booked at the weekend - are both around 4/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD and make the staking plan. It feels like we're close to entering a now or never situation for Spurs so I'm happy to have a bit of a swing. I'll take those two as singles as well as combining all three in a 120/1 CARD TREBLE. With no card trixie option I'm also backing all three CARD DOUBLES at between 22 and 25/1.