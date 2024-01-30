Tottenham vs Brentford betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Keane Lewis-Potter 2+ shots at 6/4 (bet365)
Brentford will have had 10 days to recover in between this trip to North London and their victory over Nottingham Forest. That 3-2 win was their first in eight games, having lost six of the previous seven.
Ivan Toney marked his return with a goal and a card, he will play a huge part in the remainder of the Bees campaign.
While Brentford were resting, Tottenham were in FA Cup action.
Spurs were narrowly defeated by holders Manchester City meaning Ange Postecoglou can now solely focus on finishing in the top four. His side begin the week in fifth place, three points behind Aston Villa.
KEANE LEWIS POTTER is averaging 1.5 shots per game for Brentford (4th most).
He has made 14 appearances, half of which have come from the bench but having started each of the Bee’s last six games, it is clear he has forced himself into Thomas Frank's plans.
At 6/4, bet365’s price for Lewis-Potter to have 2+ SHOTS appeals, other firms have this same line as short as 4/11.
The former Hull man has met this line in each of his last five appearances and seven of his last nine hitting five attempts in a 12 minute cameo against Luton in December.
Lewis-Potter’s shoot-on-sight approach could be lethal in North London against a side who shipped the fourth most shots per game (14.5) on home soil in the top flight.
Ivan Toney wasted no time on his return, scoring within 19 minutes. Brentford’s frontman scored 20 times last campaign and looks a fair price to find the net against Tottenham. The hosts should have enough quality to beat Brentford though and the combination of a home win, a Toney goal and Lewis-Potter shots provides some interest.
Tottenham will be without Son Heung-min. He remains on international duty with South Korea, while midfield duo Pepe Sarr and Yves Bissouma are still competing in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Ange Postecoglou is also without Alejo Veliz (knee), Manor Solomon (knee) and Giovani Lo Celso (thigh) due to injuries.
Spurs will be bolstered by the return of James Maddison, who made his first appearance since November in the FA Cup defeat against Manchester City last weekend.
The England international may make an instant return to the XI on Wednesday.
Ivan Toney should spearhead Brentford’s attack, alongside Neal Maupay. Keane Lewis-Potter should also continue on the left hand side for the Bee’s.
Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Richarlison.
Brentford: Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Toney, Maupay.
Odds correct 1330 GMT (30/01/24)
