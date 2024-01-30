Tottenham vs Brentford betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Brentford will have had 10 days to recover in between this trip to North London and their victory over Nottingham Forest. That 3-2 win was their first in eight games, having lost six of the previous seven. Ivan Toney marked his return with a goal and a card, he will play a huge part in the remainder of the Bees campaign. While Brentford were resting, Tottenham were in FA Cup action. Spurs were narrowly defeated by holders Manchester City meaning Ange Postecoglou can now solely focus on finishing in the top four. His side begin the week in fifth place, three points behind Aston Villa.

What are the best bets? KEANE LEWIS POTTER is averaging 1.5 shots per game for Brentford (4th most). He has made 14 appearances, half of which have come from the bench but having started each of the Bee’s last six games, it is clear he has forced himself into Thomas Frank's plans. At 6/4, bet365’s price for Lewis-Potter to have 2+ SHOTS appeals, other firms have this same line as short as 4/11. CLICK HERE to back Keane Lewis-Potter to have 2+ shots with Sky Bet

The former Hull man has met this line in each of his last five appearances and seven of his last nine hitting five attempts in a 12 minute cameo against Luton in December. Lewis-Potter’s shoot-on-sight approach could be lethal in North London against a side who shipped the fourth most shots per game (14.5) on home soil in the top flight.

Brentford's Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney wasted no time on his return, scoring within 19 minutes. Brentford’s frontman scored 20 times last campaign and looks a fair price to find the net against Tottenham. The hosts should have enough quality to beat Brentford though and the combination of a home win, a Toney goal and Lewis-Potter shots provides some interest.

Team news

Tottenham's James Maddison is back fit

Tottenham will be without Son Heung-min. He remains on international duty with South Korea, while midfield duo Pepe Sarr and Yves Bissouma are still competing in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Ange Postecoglou is also without Alejo Veliz (knee), Manor Solomon (knee) and Giovani Lo Celso (thigh) due to injuries. Spurs will be bolstered by the return of James Maddison, who made his first appearance since November in the FA Cup defeat against Manchester City last weekend. The England international may make an instant return to the XI on Wednesday. Ivan Toney should spearhead Brentford’s attack, alongside Neal Maupay. Keane Lewis-Potter should also continue on the left hand side for the Bee’s.

Predicted line-ups Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Richarlison. Brentford: Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Toney, Maupay.

Match facts Tottenham have lost just one of their last nine league games against Brentford (W3 D5), though that defeat did come in this exact fixture last season (1-3).

Having lost their first Premier League meeting with Tottenham in December 2021, Brentford are now unbeaten in their last four against them (W1 D3).

Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League London derbies at home, going down 4-1 against Chelsea and 2-1 against West Ham. They’ve not lost three in a row since April 2004.

After a 14-game unbeaten run in Premier League London derbies, Brentford have now lost their last two, going down 1-0 at home to Arsenal and 3-1 at Crystal Palace.

Tottenham have scored in each of their last 33 Premier League games, their longest scoring streak in their league history. Only three teams have scored in more consecutive Premier League matches – Arsenal (55 from 2001 to 2002), Manchester United (36 from 2007 to 2008) and Liverpool (36 from 2019 to 2020).

Both Brentford and Tottenham have lost four Premier League games after scoring the first goal this season, with no side losing more often. Spurs have opened the scoring in more different games than anyother side this term (16).

Brentford’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last time out ended a five-game losing run in the Premier League. They’ve lost their last four away from home in the league, though each of their last four away wins have been in London derby matches.

Tottenham striker Richarlison has scored six goals in his last six Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 47. Eight of his 10 goal involvements overall this season have come in his last seven appearances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (5 goals, 3 assists).

Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski has created more chances following a ball carry than any other player in the Premier League this season (19). However, none of these have led to an assist for the Swede so far.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored on his return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest last time out. He’s alternated between not scoring (8) and scoring (8) in his last 16 Premier League appearances, with each of his last four goals in the competition coming at home.