Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund predictions, tips, best bets and Champions League preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1.5pts Kevin Danso & Waldemar Anton 1+ fouls committed each at 11/10 (bet365) 1pt Julian Brandt 1+ fouls committed at 7/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

A meeting between Tottenham and the club I've always thought of as the 'German Tottenham'. The 'Spursy' way of life is in full swing with Thomas Frank guiding his side to the lofty heights of 14th in the Premier League table following a campaign which saw them end in 17th. Hey, they did win the Europa League though which is why they're here and, somehow, 11th in the Champions League table - just a single point off the top eight which guarantees progression to the round of 16 with two games remaining. If ever two clubs had a similar DNA it's this pair. An unexplainable ability to snatch defeat straight from the jaws of victory runs deep throughout. Dr. Tottenham...meet Dr. Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund are currently 'best of the rest' in the Bundesliga

I don't know why it's the case but it just is. The best example of recent years being that Dortmund nearly won the title in 2023 but missed out on goal difference after drawing at home to Mainz on final day, a side stuck in 9th with nothing to play for. To be fair to the visitors they are the best of the rest behind a dominant Bayern side (who sit 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga) and can boast being the only 'big hitter' who is playing their role properly in the top four race. Dortmund are quite a hard team to explain when it comes to betting picks. They're not prolific in taking shots and don't concede a great deal either. It's not a side hell-bent on dominating possession. And then there's Spurs who just aren't good at football. Thomas Frank will probably be in charge here but the fact that's being discussed at this stage of the season shows us how it's gone.

Thomas Frank is under significant pressure

This could become quite a scrappy contest. Dortmund rank fairly highly on fouls committed anyway, as do Tottenham in fairness, but the significance of three points may result in it becoming a bit stop-start. Fouls should be considered with a couple of avenues to explore. JULIAN BRANDT is 7/4 for 1+ FOULS COMMITTED which looks generous even with sparse output in this area. He's become a regular starter again and should line up in the two positions behind the striker. There is also a (small) chance that he plays a deeper midfield role. With the front-footed nature of Tottenham's probable centre-back pairing in Cristian Romero and Kevin Danso, Brandt could well be drawn into a mistimed attempt at winning the ball.

Borussia Dortmund celebrate a Julian Brandt goal

I'm also going to take a double by backing DANSO & WALDEMAR ANTON 1+ FOULS COMMITTED EACH. They won't come up against each other much, perhaps at set-pieces, but it does take the price above evens on two events I fancy happening. Danso is how you'd typically view a centre-back. The main interest is trying to keep the ball away from your own net and he has no issue in just clearing it at any possible opportunity. He's committed a foul in each of his previous two Premier League starts with this being a winner in both of his European outings from the off. Anton, meanwhile, has returned a foul in four of six Champions League games and two came in their home win over Athletic Club back in October. Rather than side with a result between these two wildly unpredictable clubs, fouls feels a better route into the game.