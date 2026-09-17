Tottenham vs Aston Villa tips, predictions, best bets & Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League
1pt Aston Villa to win at 27/10 (General)
1pt No Goalscorer at 12/1 (Sky Bet)
Kick-off: 12:30 BST, Saturday
TV: TNT Sports 1
Live odds, form and stats
It really hasn't gone to plan for Tottenham has it.
Their summer spending spree under Roberto De Zerbi was supposed to usher in a bright new era, consigning successive 17th-placed Premier League finishes to the history books. One month in to the season they have two points, haven't scored a top-flight goal and are out of the Carabao Cup.
Ahead of a Saturday lunchtime visit of ASTON VILLA, the final game before a three-week international break, pressure is mounting.
Villa are rebuilding themselves, though with a greater sense of calm and realism earned through years of stability under their current owners and manager. They have a point fewer than Spurs and have only scored one league goal, but bad starts are nothing new to them.
A year ago Villa were L2 D3 and had scored two after five matches. In 2023 they lost 5-1 at Newcastle on opening day. A season earlier two wins from their open 11 fixtures triggered the sacking of Steven Gerrard and arrival of Unai Emery.
There are already positive signs. Wins at Club Brugge (3-2) and Coventry (3-1) in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, and players continuing to return to fitness to strengthen Emery's options, with marquee summer signing Johan Manzambi making his second successive substitute appearance in midweek.
In its current guise this team looks better suited to playing away, adopting similar tactics to those effectively used by Everton in last weekend's goalless draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a result that extended Spurs' horrendous record to just five wins in their last 36 home league games.
It's flabbergasting that the hosts are even money, with VILLA TO WIN at 27/10 and NO GOALSCORER at 12/1 advised.
The latter looks huge considering these teams have scored once between them in the league this season and had three goalless draws across their opening eight league games.
But with so much against Spurs, and Emery the master when it comes to tactically outwitting the opposition, it's not hard to envisage an away win and the deepening of Tottenham's crisis.
Odds correct at 12:00 BST (17/9/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.