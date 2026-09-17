Tottenham vs Aston Villa tips, predictions, best bets & Premier League preview

It really hasn't gone to plan for Tottenham has it.

Their summer spending spree under Roberto De Zerbi was supposed to usher in a bright new era, consigning successive 17th-placed Premier League finishes to the history books. One month in to the season they have two points, haven't scored a top-flight goal and are out of the Carabao Cup.

Ahead of a Saturday lunchtime visit of ASTON VILLA, the final game before a three-week international break, pressure is mounting.

Villa are rebuilding themselves, though with a greater sense of calm and realism earned through years of stability under their current owners and manager. They have a point fewer than Spurs and have only scored one league goal, but bad starts are nothing new to them.

A year ago Villa were L2 D3 and had scored two after five matches. In 2023 they lost 5-1 at Newcastle on opening day. A season earlier two wins from their open 11 fixtures triggered the sacking of Steven Gerrard and arrival of Unai Emery.

There are already positive signs. Wins at Club Brugge (3-2) and Coventry (3-1) in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, and players continuing to return to fitness to strengthen Emery's options, with marquee summer signing Johan Manzambi making his second successive substitute appearance in midweek.