Tottenham vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

No bet advised
Two of the sides aiming to be well in the top four mix come the end of the campaign, Tottenham face Aston Villa with availability issues hitting the hosts hard.
A combination of injury and suspension sees Ange Postecoglou working with a depleted squad - something that Villa will be hoping to capitalise on.
Yet just two of their six away games have ended in victory; the division's best home side so far have been unable to replicate those showings on the road.
It sets Super Sunday's first contest up to be an intriguing one, and the attitude of both sides should lead to entertainment.
I've been looking through the markets trying to find an angle that provides some appeal.
The issue is that there are very few prices that jump out. Villa's win over Fulham delivered little in the stats - a low number of tackles and fouls - while Tottenham's squad problems make them an uncertainty.
Villa also average the fourth-lowest amount of fouls in the league, the third-lowest number of tackles and concede the third-lowest number of shots.
Even in terms of offsides, only Manchester City have been caught on fewer occasions. They don't deliver value in a number of areas.
I'm not against backing Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson to strike with best odds of 13/5 available with a couple of bookmakers, but NO BET is my route in this contest.
In truth, any singles selection would feel forced, although it is a game which could deliver in terms of a multiple - we'll discuss that now.
Tottenham's aggression is clear from their numbers when out of possession.
Only Everton (20.5) average more tackles per Premier League game than Spurs (20.2), while their PPDA - a metric that effectively measures how aggressive a team is when trying to win the ball back - is the lowest. The lower, the more aggressive here.
Rodrigo Bentancur could now be ready for a start following Yves Bissouma's suspension, while Ben Davies saw three tackles in the defeat to Wolves. Destiny Udogie will hopefully be available after missing the international break as a precautionary measure.
Score prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
As touched upon already, Tottenham have a significant number of first team players unavailable for Sunday's contest.
James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Micky van de Ven are all out through injury. Bissouma and Cristian Romero are suspended.
Pape Matar Sarr will be assessed before the game after he returned from international duty with an issue.
Udogie is likely to start though in positive news for the hosts.
Villa remain without Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Jacob Ramsey.
Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Udogie; Bentancur, Højbjerg; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Johnson; Son.
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; McGinn, Tielemans; Diaby, Watkins.
Odds correct at 1355 GMT (24/11/23)
