Tottenham host Manchester City on Sunday in what is a big game for both. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game and provides the best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 3pts Manchester City to win at 3/4 (General) 1.5pts Erling Haaland to score anytime at 23/25 (Unibet) 0.5pt Harry Kane to be carded at 7/1 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Tottenham needed a good transfer window, and while I believe they had one, it's hard to make a case that it'll have much of an impact in this game against the best team in the league. After all, this is a Spurs side who have W2, D1 and L3 since the Premier League restarted, and in that time have posted simply shocking underlying numbers (1.07 xGF, 1.71 xGA per game). I wasn't impressed by the performance against Fulham, a draw being a fairer result based on the chances created (xG: FUL 1.13 - 1.03 TOT), and this Manchester City team are purring despite many suggesting they aren't at the levels of recent years. Since the restart they have averaged 2.40 xGF and 0.75 xGA per game, losing the xG battle only at Old Trafford against Manchester United - a game with a huge asterisk next to it given the incredibly dubious goal that saw the Red Devils equalise.

Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Tottenham 18/5 | Draw 29/10 | Man City 7/10

I think they are set to make a run now and really pile the pressure on Arsenal in the title race, and the price on offer for a MANCHESTER CITY WIN here is value in my eyes. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win with Sky Bet These two sides met only a few weeks ago, and in that game the gap in quality was evident. City gave Spurs a 2-0 head start with 45 minutes to play and still won 4-2. Pep Guardiola's side have collected the second most points per away game in the league this season, and hold the best away xG process (1.96 xGF, 1.07 xGA per game). Meanwhile Spurs have lost four of their last five in front of their own fans, including against high-fliers Newcastle and Arsenal, as well as Liverpool. The City win is the main fancy, but at the prices it's also worth backing ERLING HAALAND TO SCORE ANYTIME at a shade of odds-on. CLICK HERE to back Erling Haaland to score anytime with Sky Bet Yes, it seems obvious, and it is. Haaland is a beast, and we should back him when his price is anywhere near even-money.

The Norwegian has scored 25 league goals this season in 19 appearances, is fresh off a hat-trick in his last league game against Wolves, and averages a league-leading 1.01 xGF per 95 minutes. So far he has averaged 0.24 xG per shot, meaning each attempt he takes has a 24% chance of being scored which is incredible and highlights that when he gets a chance it tends to be a good one. Haaland scored in the reverse fixture and with City expected to score at least two here, the chance of him notching is high, and with this bet as short as 8/15 in places, the price available should be snapped up.

A final, and longer priced, selection comes from the card markets, where HARRY KANE TO BE CARDED looks overpriced at 7/1. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to be carded with Sky Bet We have Andy Madley in the middle and he has averaged 3.53 cards per game across his 13 matches this season, so we should expect a few yellows flashed, and Kane has already been cautioned four times this season which is just one fewer than teammate Cristian Romero - yet the Argentine is 12/5 here. Pierre-Emile Hojberg has commited 17 fouls this term - one fewer than Kane - and picked up two cautions, yet is available at a shorter 24/5. Based on the price available, a small play is advised for a player prone to a cynical foul.