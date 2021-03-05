Tottenham v Crystal Palace free betting tips: Best bets and Premier League preview

After winning tips for Tottenham and Crystal Palace for Sporting Life readers in midweek, it's Joe Rindl's turn to pick out the best bets with these two meeting in the Premier League.

Football betting tips: Spurs v Crystal Palace 1pt Tottenham to win to nil at 11/8 (General) 0.5pt Dele Alli to score anytime at 10/3 (Betfred) 0.5pt Dele Alli to score first at 9/1 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

When I read Jake Pearson’s preview tipping Crystal Palace to take points off Manchester United in midweek I felt confident he was onto a winner. Roy Hodgson's side have been uninspiring and defensive-first this season, ignoring any criticism that may result. But against the Red Devils that regimented approach was the required style with Palace frustrating their opponents from minute one to 90. There were just three shots on target in the entire game. Expect Palace’s tactics to be virtually unchanged on Sunday away to Spurs. The onus will surely be on Tottenham’s creative players to spawn a moment of magic. The question is, are Tottenham’s attackers better than United’s?

Kick-off time: Sunday 19:15 BST TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 4/9 | Draw 7/2 | Away 6/1

Alli, Bale, Kane and Son, oh my! A run of four defeats in five league games at the start of 2021 saw Mourinho's side slip down to ninth, having been top of the table in early December. The writing seemed on the wall. Was Mourinho sulking again? With Dele Alli out of the squad were we seeing a repeat of United in 2018-19 and Chelsea in 2015-16? READ: Gareth Bale's Tottenham revival, and how Jose Mourinho inspired it

Gareth Bale has enjoyed quite the turnaround in February

Instead, the Special One has managed to reinspire Gareth Bale, with the Wales forward helping Spurs to four wins from their last five games. And on Thursday night, Tottenham fans were finally treated to Alli, Bale, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son all starting together. The Lilywhites now look a threat going forward. That’ll be contrasted on Sunday by a disciplined Palace. Despite having a largely forgettable season, the Eagles are 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points clear of the relegation zone and look to have already booked another season in the top flight.

So where are the value bets? Spurs have scored six goals in their last three games and I expect them to find the net again on Sunday. TOTTENHAM TO WIN TO NIL seems incredibly overpriced at 11/8 considering Palace have fired blanks in four of their last five games. I'm also tempted by DELE ALLI TO SCORE ANYTIME at 10/3 and ALLI TO SCORE FIRST at 9/1. The latter price would've been halved if it wasn't for Spurs' winner at Fulham being attributed as an own goal rather than one for the England midfielder.

The 24-year-old is as high as 9/1 as first goalscorer for those interested. I, however, am happy with my Alli-anytime and win-to-nil bets safe in the knowledge that right now, Spurs' attackers are better than United's.

