Tottenham Deadline Day transfer odds: Spurs odds-on to make a first team signing

Tottenham are odds-on to complete a first team signing before the winter transfer window closes.

Thomas Frank's Spurs side played out a 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, a result which leaves them 14th in the Premier League table. Despite domestic struggles, they did finish 4th in the League Stage of the Champions League and therefore avoid the play-off round which is to come.

Transfer Deadline Day Specials (02/02/2026) - odds via Sky Bet Fabrizio Romano to tweet before David Ornstein from 7pm UK time onwards (void if tied) - 3/10

Tottenham to make 1+ first team signing on deadline day - 10/11

Chelsea to make 1+ first team signing on deadline day - 1/1

Arsenal to make 1+ first team signing on deadline day - 13/10

Newcastle to make 1+ first team signing on deadline day - 6/4

Liverpool to make 2+ first team signings on deadline day - 7/4

David Ornstein to tweet before Fabrizio Romano from 7pm UK time onwards (void if tied) - 2/1

Man Utd to make 1+ first team signing on deadline day - 9/4

Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, Man City & Liverpool all to make 1+ first team signing on deadline day - 25/1

Midfielder Conor Gallagher has already joined for a £35million fee in this window, while left-back Souza also put pen-to-paper from Brazilian side Santos. Spurs have previously been linked with a move for Liverpool's full-back Andy Robertson and it remains to be seen if a move materialises before the deadline. Reports have also claimed that Tottenham are interested in Raheem Sterling. Although he is a free agent following his departure from Chelsea and could therefore sign beyond Monday's deadline.