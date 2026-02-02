Tottenham Deadline Day transfer odds: Spurs odds-on to make a first team signing

Tottenham are odds-on to complete a first team signing before the winter transfer window closes.
Thomas Frank's Spurs side played out a 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, a result which leaves them 14th in the Premier League table.
Despite domestic struggles, they did finish 4th in the League Stage of the Champions League and therefore avoid the play-off round which is to come.
Transfer Deadline Day Specials (02/02/2026) - odds via Sky Bet
- Fabrizio Romano to tweet before David Ornstein from 7pm UK time onwards (void if tied) - 3/10
- Tottenham to make 1+ first team signing on deadline day - 10/11
- Chelsea to make 1+ first team signing on deadline day - 1/1
- Arsenal to make 1+ first team signing on deadline day - 13/10
- Newcastle to make 1+ first team signing on deadline day - 6/4
- Liverpool to make 2+ first team signings on deadline day - 7/4
- David Ornstein to tweet before Fabrizio Romano from 7pm UK time onwards (void if tied) - 2/1
- Man Utd to make 1+ first team signing on deadline day - 9/4
- Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, Man City & Liverpool all to make 1+ first team signing on deadline day - 25/1
Odds correct at 12:00 GMT (02/02/26)
Midfielder Conor Gallagher has already joined for a £35million fee in this window, while left-back Souza also put pen-to-paper from Brazilian side Santos.
Spurs have previously been linked with a move for Liverpool's full-back Andy Robertson and it remains to be seen if a move materialises before the deadline.
Reports have also claimed that Tottenham are interested in Raheem Sterling. Although he is a free agent following his departure from Chelsea and could therefore sign beyond Monday's deadline.
