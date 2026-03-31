Tottenham appoint Roberto De Zerbi as manager on long-term contract

The former Brighton boss left Marseille only a few hours prior to Thomas Frank's sacking being announced on February 11, and was rumoured to be Spurs' first choice before the shock, and ultimately failed, appointment of Igor Tudor.

Tudor left on Sunday after just 44 days in the role having taken only one point from five Premier League matches.

A 3-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest in Tudor's final game left Spurs 17th in the table and just a point above the relegation zone with seven games to play.

De Zerbi's first match in charge sees Tottenham travel to Sunderland on April 12.

"I am delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world," said De Zerbi.

“In all my discussions with the club’s leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear – to build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters. I am here because I believe in that ambition and have signed a long-term contract to give everything to deliver it.

“Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season. I’m looking forward to getting out on the training pitch and working with these players to achieve that.”

During his previous stint in England De Zerbi took Brighton to their highest ever top-flight finish of sixth in 2022/23, also leading them to the semi-finals of the FA Cup that season and the Europa League round of 16 the following campaign.

Prior to that the Italian coach had successful spells in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo and Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Tottenham's sporting director Johan Lange added: “Roberto was our number one target for the summer and we are very pleased to be able to bring him in now.

“He is one of the most creative and forward-thinking coaches in world football, and brings with him a wealth of experience at the highest level, including in the Premier League.”