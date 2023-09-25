Tottenham announce signing of 16 year old Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split

The Hajduk split starlet is set to join the Spurs in the summer of 2025, signing a five-year-deal which will run until 2030.
Premier League clubs including Manchester City had been interested in him in the past, but Spurs have now beat other teams to his signature.
Vuskovic broke through to the Hajduk Split first-team last season, playing nearly 600 minutes in the Croatian top-flight.
He became the club's youngest-ever goal scorer when he scored against NK Osijek in March, a month after his debut.
The 16-year-old has already made huge strides at youth level in the UEFA Youth League as well as international level, with the U17 Croatia side.
Spurs look to have secured a gem for the future of their defence under Ange Postecoglou.
