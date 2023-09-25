Tottenham announce signing of 16 year old Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split

The Hajduk split starlet is set to join the Spurs in the summer of 2025, signing a five-year-deal which will run until 2030. Premier League clubs including Manchester City had been interested in him in the past, but Spurs have now beat other teams to his signature.

We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for Luka Vuskovic to join the Club in 2025 from Hajduk Split 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 25, 2023