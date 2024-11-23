Tottenham add to Manchester City’s woes in thumping win

Maddison celebrated his 28th birthday with a double before Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson also got on the scoresheet as City’s recent woes followed them back to the Etihad Stadium.

After four consecutive away defeats, City had been looking to mark manager Pep Guardiola’s latest contract extension by returning to winning ways at home, where they had been unbeaten in 52 games stretching back two years.

Yet it was Maddison who stole the show after being recalled to the starting line-up by Ange Postecoglou, kickstarting his own party as City’s fell flat.

City had seemed in the mood to get back to business. As well as the boost generated by Guardiola’s new two-year deal, the atmosphere at the Etihad had been further lifted by the pre-game appearance of the injured Rodri to parade his Ballon d’Or trophy.

Yet City could really have done with the influential Spain midfielder, who is out for the season, in the team providing the spark rather than standing at the centre of a specially-arranged firework display.

His drive and direction was sorely missed as City, despite the return of John Stones and Manuel Akanji in defence, were frequently pulled apart by Spurs.